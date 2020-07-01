One injured in water accident under bridge

One person was seriously injured Sunday afternoon when a “watercraft” traveling on the Patuxent River was involved in an accident at approximately 3 p.m. According to a report posted by Calvert Advanced Life Support Chief Chris Shannon, the company’s vessel, Boat 10 was on the river in the Solomons area when the boat’s operator received a mayday call, reporting “a serious boating accident under the Thomas Johnson Bridge.”
After notifying Calvert Control Center, the operator — Chief Scott Sturmer— responded to the accident scene.
“Several boaters had watched the accident happen and the subsequent sinking of the watercraft, and rushed to the boater’s aid,” Shannon stated. “Upon the arrival of Boat 10, an off-duty paramedic from Charles County and pulled the victim unconscious from the water onto another boat. Paramedics from Boat 10 joined the off-duty medic on the larger vessel and were able to provide advanced life support care while en route to the docks.”
The victim was transported by Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department ambulance to a nearby landing zone where a Maryland State Police helicopter transported the injured boater to a regional trauma center.
The victim’s name was not released. The Calvert Recorder contacted the Maryland Natural Resources Police to see if the agency was investigating the incident. The call had not been returned at press time.
MARTY MADDEN