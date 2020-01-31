Although there have been no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the state, one person is being tested for it, a press release states.
According to Gov. Larry Hogan’s office, the State Emergency Operations Center’s activation level was raised to “enhanced” in support of a local incident and coronavirus response in Maryland.
At Hogan’s direction, the Maryland Department of Health is coordinating with Baltimore/Washington International Airport officials on protocols for incoming flights, as well as signage and notifications for travelers. The department has also worked with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Quarantine Station to ensure a continued coordinated response for incoming travelers from China and other areas experiencing ongoing coronavirus transmission.
MDH is coordinating with the University System of Maryland and Johns Hopkins University to address concerns with their respective student populations. Local health departments are working with local colleges.
“The Maryland Department of Health is closely monitoring the rapidly changing situation with 2019-nCoV, both in the U.S. and in China,” MDH Deputy Secretary of Public Health Fran Phillips said. “As we learn more, Marylanders are encouraged to practice everyday actions to promote good health and to protect themselves and their loved ones f rom respiratory viruses like the coronavirus — wash your hands thoroughly, cover your cough, and avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay home from work or school if you’re not feeling well.”
“Your local health department is in daily contact with state infectious disease experts and the CDC,” Calvert County’s Health Officer, Dr. Larry Polsky, said in an email. “At the moment, there is no reason for Calvert residents to be concerned about infection from coronavirus. Travelers returning from affected areas in Asia are being screened at U.S. airports. Anyone suspected of carrying the virus is being isolated and receiving full medical evaluations and treatment. As any new developments occur, we will update the Calvert County Health Department website as well as our Facebook page and Twitter feed.”
Commonly reported symptoms of coronavirus infection include fever, cough, shortness of breath, runny nose, headache., cough. andsore throat and a general feeling of being unwell.
It is believed that most infected people will develop symptoms 2-14 days after they were exposed.
The novel or new coronavirus was first identified in Wuhan, China. More than 1,000 confirmed cases have been reported in that country.
Human coronaviruses commonly cause mild to moderate illness in people worldwide.
They were identified in the 1960s, according to the CDC. Seven can infect people, including MERS and SARS.
MERS, or Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, was first reported in Saudi Arabia in 2012.
SARS, or Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, was first recognized in China in 2002.
It caused a world outbreak in 2002-2003, which resulted in over 8,000 cases and 774 deaths.
Twitter: @CalRecCALEB