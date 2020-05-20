Owings floating dock a part of #PatuxentChallenge

A floating dock located at the end of Lower Marlboro Road in Owings is one of 16 official stops on the #PatuxentChallenge.
The social media hashtag is used when posting about stops on the 115-mile-long Patuxent River, the longest river completely within Maryland.
The dock — which was implemented primarily for kayakers and paddlers — was completed 17 months ago, according to Shannon Nazzal, Calvert County Parks and Recreation director. It reopened for the public’s use on May 7 when Gov. Larry Hogan (R) lifted some restrictions on outdoor activities.
“Water access is in high demand for residents, and we’re happy to have this public space to offer that,” she said in an email. “It’s had a lot of use for kayaking and paddling.”
The dock is located at 3955 Lower Marlboro Road on a popular fishing spot on the Lower Marlboro Wharf across the Patuxent River from Prince George’s County’s Patuxent River Park.
The dock was made possible by a $30,000 grant that Calvert County obtained from the Maryland State Highway Administration, according to a memo from parks and recreation deputy director Karyn Molines.
Calvert received a Maryland wetland permit in October 2017 and a state concurrence letter in November of 2017. The Calvert commissioners signed off on a federal Army Corps of Engineers after-the-fact construction permit during their May 5 meeting. Conditions of the permit state that all existing work must be maintained in perpetuity and no additional activities within the waters of the U.S. will be built without federal permits. The dock is now open for use. “We just ask that proper social distancing be maintained while utilizing the facility,” Nazzal said. To participate in the Patuxent Challenge, take a selfie with a Patuxent Challenge sign. Prizes of different levels are awarded to participants who complete 5, 10 or 15 activities within the calendar year.
A list of activities includes three in Calvert County: Kings Landing Park in Huntingtown, Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum in St. Leonard and the Lower Marlboro Wharf, a brackish water estuary. St. Mary’s County locations are at Historic Sotterley Plantation and Myrtle Point Park.
For more information, go to PatuxentChallenge.org.
Twitter: @CalRecCALEB