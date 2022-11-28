A 23-year-old Owings man was served a six-count indictment on Nov. 21 charging him with the rape and assault of a woman, also 23, this past September at his residence.
According to court records, the defendant, Jeffrey Thomas Osbourn, posted $2,500 bond and was released from jail two weeks after a warrant for his arrest was issued.
The indictment issued by a Calvert County grand jury included four felony charges for first- and second-degree rape, first-degree assault and third-degree sex offense.
Court documents submitted by Detective William Freeland of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, containing investigative details gathered by Deputy Olivia Sylver, tell the accuser’s story about how her scrolling through her cellphone’s camera roll to show the defendant an image of a motorcycle a friend was trying to sell led to an assault.
The accuser and a male friend had gone to Osbourn's home to watch a movie, according to court documents.
“While scrolling through her phone,” the victim “stated she was unaware that Jeffrey was looking as well when she accidentally scrolled through a few explicit photos of herself.”
The accuser told Sylver that Osbourn “began to send her unwanted messages on Snapchat in regard to those pictures he saw.”
After allegedly sending the victim a lurid image of himself through the Snapchat app, Osbourn allegedly became physical with his accuser. According to the charging documents, Osbourn put his hand around the accuser’s throat and began to strangle her. Despite her efforts to push him away, the accuser told police she was sexually attacked by the defendant.
Sylver reported the woman later declined medical treatment.
Freeland stated in court papers that the accuser agreed to speak with him as well and her story was consistent with the one she gave Sylver.
She also provided Freeland with a screen shot of a Snapchat message Osbourn allegedly sent her later, apologizing for his actions.
Freeland stated when he eventually made contact with Osbourn and asked him about the alleged incident. “Osbourn told me that he did not know about the incident that I was referring to and did not know what was going on," the detective wrote.
Osbourn is being represented by Anne Arundel County-based attorney Peter S. O’Neill. Prosecution of the case is being handled by Rebecca Cordero of the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office.