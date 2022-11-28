Jeffrey Thomas Osbourn

 CALVERT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE PHOTO

A 23-year-old Owings man was served a six-count indictment on Nov. 21 charging him with the rape and assault of a woman, also 23, this past September at his residence.

According to court records, the defendant, Jeffrey Thomas Osbourn, posted $2,500 bond and was released from jail two weeks after a warrant for his arrest was issued.


