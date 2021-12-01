A 39-year-old Owings man entered guilty pleas Monday in Calvert County Circuit Court in connection with a stabbing that occurred on July 4 in a Chesapeake Beach convenience store parking lot.
Appearing before Judge Mark W. Carmean, Donte Terrell Jones pleaded guilty to single counts of first-degree assault and using a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.
According to investigators, the incident was the result of a verbal dispute which erupted between Jones and a man identified in court records as Lawrence Booze III.
Jones, who fled the scene but later returned, was identified by Booze’s fiancee, who witnessed the fracas and videoed it, police reported.
Booze was flown by a Maryland State Police helicopter to Baltimore Shock Trauma. Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Detective Nick Buckler stated in charging documents that Booze “sustained a deep laceration to his abdomen and a laceration to his left arm, shoulder and the left side of his chest.”
Buckler stated in court documents that Booze’s fiancee told investigators the altercation started when Jones approached the couple’s vehicle parked outside the Fastop on Bayside Road and began talking to her. The two men began yelling at each other and other men in the parking lot attempted to separate them. Jones reportedly brandished a long, silver-bladed knife and lunged at Booze, seriously wounding him.
Jones was represented at Monday’s hearing by attorney Thomas C. Mooney. The case’s prosecution is being handled by assistant state’s attorney Lee Ann Bell.
According to a release from the Calvert state’s attorney’s office, Jones is facing a maximum sentence of 28 years in prison.
The case was to have gone to trial in January. Instead, Carmean has ordered a presentence investigation with sentencing tentatively scheduled for Feb. 28.