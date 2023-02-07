A 39-year-old Prince George's County woman is dead and a Solomons man is listed in serious condition as the result of a two vehicle crash late Monday night in Prince Frederick's south section.
According to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office, the collision occurred on Route 2/4 in the area of Wood Acres Court and involved a 2014 Honda Civic and a 2018 Toyota 4Runner. The crash occurred around 9:40 p.m. Investigators report one of the vehicles had been traveling in the wrong direction.
"Preliminary investigation revealed the Honda Civic was observed by citizens traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Route 4," a sheriff's office press release stated. "The Honda then struck a Toyota in a head-on crash in southbound lanes."
The driver of the Honda, identified as Lisa Nicole Sams of Brandywine, was partially ejected from the vehicle. Sams was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Toyota's driver was identified as Anthony Michael Olekson, 43. He was transported to CalvertHealth Medical Center.
"At this time, alcohol and driver error are contributing factors to this collision," the press release stated.
Investigation of the crash is being handled by Deputy Michael Lewis of the sheriff's office's crash reconstruction team. Anyone who might have information that could aid the deputy in his investigation is asked to call 410-535-2800 or email mike.lewis.jr@calvertcountymd.gov.
Sams is the third person to die in a Calvert County vehicle crash in 2023.