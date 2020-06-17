Palombi pulls away; White edges Keen as both advance

There were some minor changes to June 2 election results.
Final unofficial results show that in the race for the Republican nomination for House District 5, Chris Palombi widened his lead over second-place Doug Sayers. Palombi had 36% to Sayers’ 29.8%.
Palombi won Calvert and St. Mary’s counties, while Sayers won Anne Arundel, Charles and Prince George’s counties.
The main difference was Palombi’s big lead in Calvert, where he had 49.5% to Sayers’ 21.4%. Districtwide, Kenneth Lee, Lee Havis and Bryan DuVal Cubero trailed with 15.3, 11 and 7.9%, respectively.
In the race for the Democratic nomination in HD5, challenger Mckayla Wilkes ate into U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer’s lead, pushing Hoyer below 70%. Hoyer had 64.6% to Wilkes’ 26.7%. Three other candidates posted in single digits, ranging from 2% to 4%.
In the race for Calvert County Board of Education’s District 2 seat, Antoine White passed Dawn Keen for first place in a race where two of six candidates will proceed to the Nov. 3 general election.
White had 22.7% to Keen’s 22.2% as 89 votes separated them.
Both remained ahead of Camille Miller, who was in third place with 19.7% of the vote, 485 votes behind Keen.
Jerrell Carr, Donald Clime and Kristin Meurrens had 14.4, 13.5 and 7.5% of the vote, respectively.
“This is a crucial time in our history for honest assessment, here at our local level, and a return to equal rights for all and renewed partnerships honoring parental rights, and respect for our teachers and staff,” Keen said in an email.
Miller said she would continue to support teachers, hold the board accountable, ask for transparency in decision-making and work collaboratively for the good of the school district.
Statewide presidential primary results show President Donald Trump won the state’s Republican delegates with 87.1% compared to former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld’s 12.9%.
On the Democratic side, former Vice President Joe Biden won with 83.9%. Sen. Bernie Sanders had 7.7% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren 2.5%. The other candidates had less than 1%.
Maryland was one of eight states plus Washington, D.C., to vote on June 2. Counting those tallies, Biden clinched his party’s nomination for the Nov. 3 general election.
According to their respective parties’ websites, the Libertarian and Green parties have not yet qualified for the general election ballot in Maryland.
The deadline for submitting signatures is Aug. 3, according to elections.maryland.gov.
