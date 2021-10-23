Three adjoining properties on Route 231 may now connect to the Prince Frederick water and sewer system after receiving approvals from Calvert’s planning commission and a majority of the county commissioners.
According to a planning and zoning memo, the parcels, which combined total three acres, are located in an area zoned for rural commercial development. The properties, known as the Patrick Pierce subdivision, are owned by Dennis and Nancy Martin and Daniel Masciantonio. The trio was represented at the Wednesday, Oct. 20 public hearing by Calvert Commercial Real Estate, which was represented by Dan Kelsh of Collison, Oliff and Associates.
“The property is currently not served by public water or sewer,” stated planner Tamara Blake-Wallace in a memo, noted that the applicant was seeking a change in category that would prioritize a connection to the infrastructure network.
That connection would need to be made in the area of Route 231 and Stafford Road, an intersection that is considered treacherous. At this time state transportation officials have no plans to improve the intersection. Any improvement work that would be planned would present an opportunity for the property owners to make the connection.
JR Cosgrove of the department of public works stated that improvement of the intersection would be a four-to-six-year process.
The tract is saddled with issues that make private water and sewer problematic.
“It’s been a hindrance for decades,” said Kelsh, who noted prior opportunities for appropriate development have faded due to the infrastructure issues.
“Any thought as to what is to be there?” planning commission chairman Steve Jones asked.
“Until someone comes through the door, you just don’t know,” said Kelsh.
Blake-Wallace stated during her presentation that the parcel has been identified as a federal opportunity zone. She also stated a gas station is not allowed to be built on the land.
The planning commission voted unanimously to recommend the water and sewer category change to the commissioners.
During the commissioners’ consideration of the recommendation, Commissioner Mike Hart (R) proved to be the lone voice of dissent.
“That road already has too many traffic concerns,” said Hart. “Any more concerns on that road will be too much.”
Despite Hart’s opposition, the other three board members present voted to grant the request.
Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) made it clear “we are not changing zoning” and all utility connection work would be paid for by the property owners.