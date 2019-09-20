The Calvert County commissioners deferred a decision for a week to set pricing for a program designed to control growth Tuesday. The board directed staff to get answers on numerous questions raised by the commissioners during the afternoon work session.
The purchase and retirement fund program is used for purchasing, retiring and permanently removing transferable development rights from the development market with the goal of protecting additional farmland acres from development.
TDRs are a land-use mechanism that utilize methods to deter development in certain areas for the purpose of preservation and to promote development in other areas designated for growth.
The PAR program has been dormant for fiscal year 2019.
“The last board didn’t set the price. It would have [prevented] this from happening. It would have continued on.
People would have bought it or not bought it,” Commissioners’ President Thomas “Tim” Hutchins (R) said, explaining the lapse in the program.
Planning and zoning director Mark Willis and staff were looking to the BOCC to set the PAR fund price and for permission to reach out to those that own TDRs that may have an interest in selling them to the county.
Participation in PAR program has declined over the years, due to market factors, limits on the number of TDRs that could be purchased, according to the county.
Staff documents show there were a few calendar years where there was no budget, therefore no PAR cycle.
This year, Calvert County has roughly $4.5 million available for PAR fund purchases, including $35,000 of agricultural transfer taxes (funds dedicated for agricultural preservation).
The Agricultural Preservation Advisory Board recommends a purchase price per TDR for a fiscal cycle and recommends the commissioners purchase a set number of TDRs per applicant, starting at the highest-ranked applicant and proceeding down the list until funding is exhausted. After purchase, the county retires the TDR.
County Attorney John Norris said a TDR gives the county the right “to restrict the property owner from developing the property in the future, subject to the program’s terms and limitations.”
Over the last 10 years, PAR prices have ranged from $3,750 to $8,500.
This year, based on research of market rates, land values and other land preservation programs, the APAB proposed a price of $5,500 per TDR, which represented a 46.6% increase over the 2017 price of $3,750.
“Do any of them own TDRs who would benefit from this PAR program?” Commissioner Mike Hart (R) questioned, to which rural planner Ronald Marney responded, “Yes, sir.”
“So, if they benefit from it or participate in it, why are they setting the price?” Hart asked, concerned about a conflict of interest and how they came to the $5,500 amount.
Marney said it was a fair question, but said the APAB used metrics to justify the price and that it is not an arbitrary number.
The high TDR price was not the only source of consternation for Hart. He was also concerned with the use of taxpayers’ dollars to retire land and questioned the program’s inability to prevent growth in the county.
Marney explained that all TDR programs have a sending and receiving area and that “for a market transaction that is not retiring TDRs, it is not eliminating density — it is merely moving the density.”
The rural planner said the PAR is the portion of the program, with TDR transactions, that eliminates density.
“We have that added benefit of the PAR program, where Calvert can actually say ‘we want to eliminate development. So we’ll buy that development right from you,” Marney clarified for Hart, who was concerned about the potential to still build on retired properties.
“Why I would tell the taxpayer that I am going to use his money to spend it on something that he doesn’t own?” Hart asked, who had numerous questions. “If it doesn’t eliminate growth, why are we using taxpayer dollars?”
Hart recommended the board should push the decision out a week or two.
Commissioner Steve Weems (R) said in a “perfect world” there would be a private side (businesses) that would purchase the TDRs. Weems advocates for setting a TDR price.
Commissioner Earl “Buddy” Hance (R), a farmer, former state secretary of agriculture and an agriculture industry leader, recused himself from the work session due to a conflict of interest. He owns TDRs.
“I don’t have any intention of selling them,” Hance said in an interview with The Calvert Recorder. “I recused myself because I have ethics.”
Hance, a staunch advocate of the preservation program, said that he was not surprised and knew it was not the BOCC’s intention to make a decision Tuesday, as the board’s president had many unanswered questions prior to the work session.
“The $5,500 does concern me. I don’t want to get too far from market value,” Hance said. “However, the last time they made an offer at $3,750, they had no takers.”
Hance said he hopes that people are not holding out for the high $8,500 figures of 2009 when developers were offering to buy up farmland in the county.
“They’re not going back to that,” Hance said, referring to the remaining board members.
“I’m not sure what the number needs to be — but we’ve been two years without a cycle — we just need a cycle,” Hance added.
Marney later clarified with the Recorder that there was participation in fiscal years 2017 and 2018, but none in FY19 and none thus far in FY20.
The Recorder was unable to reach APAB Chairman Steve Oberg for comment by press deadline.
