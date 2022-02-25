With a slam of her gavel, Pamela Cousins, Calvert school board’s president, brought Thursday night’s meeting to an abrupt conclusion. Then Cousins and three other members — Antoine White, Inez Claggett and Dawn Balinski — left the meeting room.
The majority’s action was prompted by meeting attendees who showered the panel with catcalls in a demonstration of anger triggered by a joint letter sent to parents of Calvert public school students the previous evening.
The letter, from Superintendent Daniel D. Curry and Dr. Laurence Polsky, Calvert health officer, stated that while the county’s ratio of known COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents was dropping, it has not reached a level where they feel the current mandatory mask mandate should be immediately rescinded.
“We are pleased to see a consistently decreasing number of cases and hospitalizations among county residents over the last month,” the joint letter stated. “However, Calvert’s weekly case rates remain in the high range — defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as over 100 cases to 100,000 residents over a seven-day period.”
Earlier in the evening, parents and students rallied in front of the school system’s headquarters in Prince Frederick, demanding the mask mandate be lifted in concurrence with the state board of education’s 12-to-2 decision earlier in the week to rescind an emergency regulation requiring masks to be worn in schools. The state school board’s decision is pending approval by the Maryland General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review and would take effect March 1. That committee was expected to vote on the issue Friday, Feb. 25.
Earlier this month, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) called for an end to the school mask mandate.
“Polsky and Curry legally can’t make kids wear a mask in school,” declared Melissa Goshorn, a school parent activist who addressed the rally. Goshorn told the large gathering that as of Tuesday “our babies are not going to wear their masks.”
In an email forwarded to Southern Maryland News and other media outlets, Goshorn stated, “The goal of the rally organizers is to empower and give voice to the families who are ready for the draconian mandates to end. Rally organizers are inviting peaceful support for ending masking requirements in Calvert County Public Schools.”
“We have always been a county that talked to each other,” said Commissioner Mike Hart (R), who attended the rally and board of education meeting, as did Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway (R) and Commissioner Kelly D. McConkey (R).
in addressing the school board and administrators, Hart indicated that the state school board's action gave Calvert officials a clear option on the masking issue.
“Now we have got a chance to make a decision,” said Hart. “We have an opportunity here to let parents have a choice.”
“It’s our duty as citizens to fight for our freedom,” said Olivia Elton, a Calvert High School senior. She asked local school officials to lift the mask mandate “for the sake of the kids.”
It was during the final segment of the meeting — board comments — when the session started to spin out of control.
School board member Pat Nutter questioned whether Curry and Polsky had authority to issue a statement that Nutter felt was tantamount to a “policy.” He then made a motion to rescind the joint letter. For the purpose of discussion, Claggett seconded the motion.
“That is not board policy in the letter,” said Claggett, who indicated the mask policy was well within the purview of the superintendent and health officer.
Nutter attempted to make other motions and appeared to be engaging the audience in dialogue. That’s when Cousins ended the meeting and left the room amid shouts of “coward.”
While meeting attendees and a majority of residents who emailed comments to the Calvert school board prior to Thursday’s session were clearly in favor of immediately lifting the mask mandate, one citizen did write in support of the joint letter.
“While there is a small but loud group of adults who would like them completely gone, it is wonderful to see the BOE being prudent and ensuring that all students and staff are as safe as possible when in your care,” Cyndy L. Ryan wrote in an email to Curry. “Most adults and children are okay with masking and children understand the importance of taking care of our communities. Masking is one of those important ways. Thank you for keeping the masks.”