Gwen Schiada, former North Beach councilwoman, delivers remarks at the May 24 ceremony renaming Sunrise Garden in honor of Mark Frazer, the town's former mayor. Mayor Mike Benton, left, and Frazer listen to Schiada's comments.
Gwen Schiada, former North Beach councilwoman, delivers remarks at the May 24 ceremony renaming Sunrise Garden in honor of Mark Frazer, the town's former mayor. Mayor Mike Benton, left, and Frazer listen to Schiada's comments.
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
Granddaughter Lily Mattingly, left, and daughter Suzanne Hardisty smile along with Mark Frazer after the town of North Beach formally renamed Sunrise Garden in the former mayor's honor.
North Beach officials hosted a brief ceremony on May 24 as the town officially renamed its 7-year-old bayside park the Mark R. Frazer Sunrise Garden, in honor of the former mayor.
Former town councilwoman Gwen Schiada told attendees the park at 3rd Street and Bay Avenue “represents the best of North Beach — everything we value.”
The park, which was dedicated in August 2015 with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) in attendance, includes a gazebo, rain gardens, ponds, sculptures and landscaping featuring native plants.
With members of the late state senate president’s family in attendance, Frazer told the audience the park exists due to the state funds procured by Mike Miller, the former Maryland Senate president who died in 2021. Frazer also thanked many in the audience for their comfort since the death of his wife, Mary, last November.
The park is open year round, every day from dawn to dusk.