Sunday’s dedication of the Hammett-Sadler Pavilion at the Calvert Dialysis Center was a family event that included a ribbon-cutting ceremony with John Sadler, left, and Pat Sadler Stephenson, Dr. John Sadler’s children, along with Jon Frank, in back, Faye Hammett, Jack Hammett’s widow, and their children Lonnie Frank and Gary Hammett.
The year 1992 brought with it a big improvement for kidney dialysis patients in Calvert County. Through the work of two men, developer Jack Hammett and Dr. John Sadler, who once headed the University of Maryland School of Medicine’s nephrology department, a dialysis center was established on West Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
Prior to that, Calvert residents in need of kidney dialysis had to travel to Anne Arundel County three times a week.
Sadler started the Independent Dialysis Foundation, a nonprofit company, in 1978. The foundation, which is affiliated with University of Maryland, now has five locations, including in Prince Frederick.
Last year, at Hammett’s urging, the foundation purchased the Prince Frederick building.
“Jack was always in our corner, a good friend to our clinic and champion for our patients,” Tracey Mooney, the foundation’s chief financial officer, stated.
In addition to building and expanding the Prince Frederick facility, Hammett and his son, Gary, maintained the site.
It was 10 years ago that a two-alarm fire — sparked by a discarded cigarette in a storage container — resulted in an estimated $200,000 damage to the building. The July 2012 blaze damaged medical equipment as well.
With Jack Hammett taking charge of the cleanup and rebuild, the IDF-Calvert Dialysis Center reopened less than four months later.
The past August, Jack Hammett died at the age of 92.
On Sunday, family members gathered in the building’s parking area to officially dedicate a patient-waiting pavilion, which honors Sadler and memorializes Hammett.
“Both these gentlemen have made a significant contribution to the health and well-being of Calvert County citizens,” said Jon Frank, Hammett’s son-in-law. “We honor their commitment to all of us, especially those in need of dialysis services.”
For more about Independent Dialysis Foundation, visit www.idfdn.org.