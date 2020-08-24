The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a late-night collision at the intersection of Route 2/4 and Old Town Road in Huntingtown in which a pedestrian was critically injured.
The incident occurred on Aug. 19, at approximately 10:25 p.m.
According to a sheriff’s office press release, members of the agency’s Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the intersection and located a female pedestrian suffering critical injuries in the travel portion on southbound Route 2/4. Deputies also located a 2016 Toyota Camry that was stopped with extensive damage to the front end and windshield.
Preliminary investigation revealed the Toyota, operated by a 28-year-old Waldorf man, was traveling southbound on Route 2/4 when the vehicle struck the pedestrian, identified as Danyelle Patrice A. Napoleon, 36, of Capitol Heights. Napoleon was flown to Baltimore Shock Trauma via MSP Trooper 7. She remains in critical condition.
The road was closed for several hours.
No other injuries were reported. At this time, pedestrian error appears to be the main contributing factor in this collision, according to the Calvert sheriff's office.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Cpl. V. Bortchevsky of the Crash Reconstruction Team at vlad.bortchevsky@calvertcountymd.gov or by calling the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800.
MARTY MADDEN