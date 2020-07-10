Pending gas transaction to impact local plant

The Independence Day holiday weekend brought with it significant announcements for the East Coast’s utility industry.
On Sunday, Dominion Energy announced an “agreement to sell substantially all of its gas transmission and storage segment assets to an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. in a transaction valued at $9.7 billion, including the assumption of $5.7 billion of existing indebtedness,” a press release from the Richmond, Va.-based company stated.
The announcement came on the heels of the revelation that Dominion, along with Duke Energy, was scuttling its plans to develop the Atlantic Coast Pipeline due to ongoing delays and increasing costs.
The transaction will have an impact in Calvert County. In an email, Dominion spokesman Ryan Frazier told The Calvert Recorder that the Cove Point Liquefied Natural Gas Plant in Lusby will have some ownership changes once the Dominion/BHE transaction receives federal approval.
“Dominion will retain 50% ownership of the terminal and associated facilities — pipeline and storage,” Frazier stated. “Brookfield Asset Management will maintain its 25% ownership. Berkshire Hathaway Energy will own 25% and become the operator of the terminal and its associated facilities.”
As to whether such a management restructure would result in personnel changes at Cove Point, Frazier stated, “the team running the facility — led by [Vice President of LNG Operations for Dominion Energy] Danny Woods — will remain in place. Post-close, they will be employed by BHE.”
Frazier stated the transaction “will not have any effect on current contracts — export, import and peaking gas supply.”
On an employee website, Dominion officials stated, “assets being sold to BHE include more than 7,700 miles of natural gas transmission and storage pipelines and 900 billion cubic feet of gas storage that the company operates.”
On the same website post, Dominion Energy chairman, president and CEO Thomas F. Farrell II stated that the company’s “world-class gas transmission and storage business has been a major component of our success. While both the people and assets are world-class — and we were comfortable with our structure and the direction of Dominion Energy — the more we looked at the opportunity to sell this business, the more it started to make sense for our company and Berkshire Hathaway Energy. We ultimately concluded that this part of our business is a better fit for BHE as we look long-term. We thank those employees who will be joining BHE for your diligent work to maintain industry-leading operating, safety and environmental standards to provide customers with around-the-clock, affordable and safe service. You will be joining another of the foremost organizations in the world, one that will provide significant employee protections and honor existing union commitments.”
On its website, BHE claims it uses “the most sophisticated network of technology in gas transportation and coal generation, Berkshire Hathaway Energy has an impeccable safety record in delivering affordable power precisely when and where it is needed.”
In the press release issued by Dominion Sunday, BHE Chairman Warren Buffet stated, “we are proud to be adding such a great portfolio of natural gas assets to our already strong energy business.”
The emergence of BHE as the operator of the Cove Point facility is the latest game change at the Lusby plant, which was originally certified in 1972. Six years later, Algerian tankers began bringing LNG via tankers to the offshore terminal for storage and resale. Dramatic price hikes subsequently rendered the facility dormant for a few years. Fast forward to 2013, the plant’s owner, Dominion, filed an application with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to expand within the plant’s confines, adding a liquefaction unit and enabling operators to export LNG to India and Japan.
The multi-billion-dollar expansion project was completed in 2018 following a lengthy, often controversial approval process, followed by what has been billed as the largest single construction project in Maryland history.
Calvert County’s elected officials gave overwhelming support to the liquefaction project, mostly due to its significant projected revenue.
As a result of a payment in lieu of tax agreement between the county and Dominion, the county government’s fiscal year 2021 adopted budget shows a PILOT payment of over $63.99 million, a 6.3% increase from FY 2020.
A local citizens environmental group — We Are Cove Point — noted and celebrated the demise of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project Sunday on its Facebook page, while also acknowledging BHE’s pending takeover of the management of the local plant.
Throughout the state and federal approval process, We Are Cove Point and other groups, including the Sierra Club and Chesapeake Climate Action Network, voiced opposition to the expansion project, citing environmental and safety concerns.
Dominion officials said the deal with BHE is expected to be done before the end of the year. The proposal requires “Hart-Scott-Rodino” clearance — which mandates a “pre-merger notification” to the Federal Trade Commission and U.S. Department of Justice, as well as approval from the U.S. Department of Energy.
