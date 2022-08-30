It was in 1970 that Margaret Phipps started working in the register of wills office in Prince Frederick as a typist. The major growth years for Calvert County were looming.
On Sept. 1, 1977, the Owings resident was appointed by the judges of the orphans' court to fill the unexpired term of the register, who had retired. Phipps won a full term in the 1978 election.
The Democrat, whose state biography says she was born in 1933, is seeking her 12th term in 2022.
“I love what I do,” said Phipps. “So many people need help when they lose a loved one.”
Phipps explained that the county’s register of wills must maintain a constant working knowledge of probate law. It’s a post that also requires its holder to juggle the duties of accounting, public relations and office management.
“A register cannot practice law nor give legal advice, and they cannot set policy,” Phipps stated. “I have the experience, legal knowledge, technical expertise and leadership ability to continue serving the citizens of Calvert County. I must know the law to assist and guide families through the process after the death of a loved one, truly one of the most traumatic times in their lives. Over 73% of the estates in Calvert County are handled without an attorney, so families rely heavily on the register for guidance."
Under Phipps leadership, the register’s office has conducted workshops and seminars at the local senior centers, Calvert Hospice, Asbury Solomons retirement community, Calvert Library and many church and civic organizations.
Away from the office, Phipps has been involved with the United Way, the board for Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum, hospice, the historical society, Farm Bureau and adult day care.
It should be noted that with the exception of one week in March 2020 when the county courthouse was closed due to the pandemic, “My office has been open every day and I have been in attendance. Granted, we had to do things a little differently [during the pandemic] to make it work, but we were there to serve the citizens of Calvert County.”
Phipps had no Democratic opposition during the primary. Her general election opponent is Republican Mark Lynch of Owings.