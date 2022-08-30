Margaret Phipps

Calvert County Register of Wills Margaret Phipps (D)

 FILE PHOTO

It was in 1970 that Margaret Phipps started working in the register of wills office in Prince Frederick as a typist. The major growth years for Calvert County were looming.

On Sept. 1, 1977, the Owings resident was appointed by the judges of the orphans' court to fill the unexpired term of the register, who had retired. Phipps won a full term in the 1978 election.

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews