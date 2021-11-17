After seeing the criminal justice system from both sides — as a prosecutor and defender — Rick Piereck is seeking to take the reins in Calvert County’s state’s attorney’s office.
“I’m a public service guy,” said Piereck, 38, who resides in Chesapeake Beach with his wife and three children. “Being involved in making our county better is so important to me.”
Piereck grew up in Florida and joined the Army.
He earned his law degree from American University. After working for Judge Michael Stamm in St. Mary’s County, Piereck went to work for the state’s attorney in Calvert, then Prince George’s County and later opened a private practice.
Piereck said he felt Calvert’s current office is “in a state of flux,” and he has heard from law enforcement officers in the county that there is a “strained relationship” between the entities.
As for changes he would bring to the office, Piereck stated, “the most pressing issue” is that only one of the office’s attorney’s is handling domestic violence cases.
“It’s too much for one prosecutor,” said Piereck, adding there are enough lawyers currently on staff to assign a second prosecutor.
Piereck also intends to improve “in-person training” involving the state’s attorney’s office and its law enforcement partners. He also hopes to establish a local Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program. The national program combines the efforts of prosecutors, police, social workers and public safety leaders and according to its website, seeks to reduce “unnecessary justice system involvement.”
Piereck also pledges to the public “the availability of the state’s attorney, transparency and making sure we are meeting with central groups, communicating on a regular basis.”
Noting that the annual allocation from the county to the office is approximately $2.6 million, which is mostly for salaries, Piereck said part of his responsibility to taxpayers will be to assess staffing and identify “efficiencies.” He said he would “look to technology” to solve any inefficiencies.
Piereck is currently the only Democrat to file for the office — and, in fact, is the first Democrat to file for the office in 15 years. Interim State’s Attorney Robert H. Harvey Jr., a Republican, has also filed for the 2022 election.