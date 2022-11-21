Planning commission

Calvert County Planning Commission members Maria Buehler, left, Greg Kernan, John Toohey and Lisa Williams prepare for the start of a recent meeting.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

The Calvert County Planning Commission gave unanimous, conditional approval to a conceptual site plan for a nine-unit townhouse complex on Armory Road in Prince Frederick.

The proposal was presented at the planning commission’s Nov. 16 meeting.


