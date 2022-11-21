The Calvert County Planning Commission gave unanimous, conditional approval to a conceptual site plan for a nine-unit townhouse complex on Armory Road in Prince Frederick.
The proposal was presented at the planning commission’s Nov. 16 meeting.
In a memo to the commission from Olivia Vidotto of planning and zoning staff, it was noted the plan was submitted last November and has been reviewed by the county’s technical evaluation group.
The project will be located on less than an acre of land and is located in the “Old Town Transition District" of Prince Frederick.
The developer will be required to purchase transfer development rights in order to build the townhouses.
It was stated in the memo that there is presently a house and a shed on the property, with both structures slated for demolition.
Nine conditions to be met before the project is ready for a detailed site development plan were listed by staff. Several agencies have reviewed and commented on the plan
According to the county’s department of public works staff, the applicant “has shown this site can provide stormwater management on site,” and recommended approval of the concept site plan.
A report from the Maryland State Highway Administration on the proposed project was not available at this time.
School board president requests reconsideration of town center plan
The Calvert commissioners will hold a public hearing on Nov. 29 regarding proposed amendments to the county’s 2019 comprehensive plan.
The planning commission held a public hearing on the proposals, which would create changes to town center expansion plans in Huntingtown, Prince Frederick and a segment that was envisioned as a way to join the Lusby and Solomons town centers. There appears to be strong support for amending the 2019 plan to discard the expansions.
In Huntingtown, that would mean elimination of new portions of the town center that include commercial property owned by Commissioner Kelly D. McConkey (R) and Huntingtown High School. The latter component prompted correspondence from Pamela Cousins, the current school board president.
By including the high school within the town center, Cousins stated it means it is in a priority funding area, “which can have potential future benefits for associated project requests at the state level. If Huntingtown High School were located within the Huntingtown Town Center, the county’s board of education’s chances for state funding would be greater.”
Cousins went on to state “retaining the language from the 2019 adopted plan would be in keeping with the guiding vision and goals of the document and meet the town center characteristics outlined therein.
Cousins’ letter was part of a package of correspondence presented to the planning commission at the Nov. 16 meeting. The missive was dated Nov. 1 and addressed to planning commission chair Maria Buehler.
School capacity report presented
Long-range planner Jenny Plummer Welker presented an overview of the latest adequate public facilities report for Calvert public school system for informational purposes.
In a memo to the planning commission, planner Jesse Clark stated, “The [county] zoning ordinance limits the delay of final approval of a residential subdivision or residential development due solely to the lack of adequate school capacity to six years from the date of preliminary approval.”
One school, Mount Harmony Elementary, has an inadequate capacity, Clark reported. Mount Harmony’s capacity is 100.8%.
Welker reported Northern High School is now under capacity. The other three high schools are below 90% capacity.
Commission member Richard Holler, noted Mount Harmony Elementary “has always been over capacity,” not because of the large number of students living within its boundaries but because of student transfers.
Holler noted the student transfers were a board of education policy, not one promoted by county government.
In the report, Clark stated, “If student transfers had not occurred, Mt. Harmony Elementary would be under capacity at 85.4% instead of over capacity at 100.8%, and Beach Elementary would be over capacity at 103.1% instead of under capacity at 94.9%.”
The report also shows that in addition to Beach, two local elementary schools — Barstow and Plum Point — have current ratings between 90% and 99.9%, while the other eight elementary schools are below 90% capacity.
Plummer-Welker said the next school adequate public facilities report will be released in April.