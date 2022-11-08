Greg Bowen

Former Calvert County planning and zoning director Greg Bowen speaks at a meeting.

 SCREENSHOT BY MARTY MADDEN

After hearing testimony of residents, many affiliated with rural advocacy groups, the Calvert County Planning Commission voted Nov. 2 to give its approval to changes proposed by the board of county commissioners to the local comprehensive plan.

The changes would eliminate additional land to the east of Route 2/4 in the Huntingtown Town Center, dramatically scale back the westside expansion of the Prince Frederick Town Center and eliminate land between the Lusby and Solomons town centers’ boundaries.

