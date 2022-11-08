After hearing testimony of residents, many affiliated with rural advocacy groups, the Calvert County Planning Commission voted Nov. 2 to give its approval to changes proposed by the board of county commissioners to the local comprehensive plan.
The changes would eliminate additional land to the east of Route 2/4 in the Huntingtown Town Center, dramatically scale back the westside expansion of the Prince Frederick Town Center and eliminate land between the Lusby and Solomons town centers’ boundaries.
The plan, with those components as part of it, was adopted in 2019. However a plethora of events that followed the controversial adoption prompted the board to re-examine the composition of two town centers — Huntingtown and Prince Frederick — separately and a potential consolidation of the county’s southernmost town centers.
The events leading to the relook included litigation, action by the county’s ethics commission, rising concerns about public sewer capacity, increasing traffic volume as well as the resignation of a county commissioner last year.
In his comments delivered at the public hearing, Greg Bowen, a former planning and zoning director, made a veiled reference to that commissioner — Tim Hutchins — and one from a previous board — Evan Slaughenhoupt.
“There are two people who have since moved to Florida who had big plans for Calvert County,” said Bowen. “They never lived long enough in Calvert to learn of its beauty, resilience, strength as a rural peninsula, with the Patuxent on the west and Chesapeake Bay on the east.”
Bowen noted that previous planning commissions had tried to accommodate the “grow fast” approach advocated by those former commissioners and a group of developers, but the approach was out of kilter with a jurisdiction highlighted by “waterways, woods and farmland.”
The former planning and zoning director said Calvert County has been a leader in Maryland’s land preservation program, one of the first jurisdiction’s in the nation with a transfer of development rights program, along with the town center concept, strategies Bowen characterized as “innovation and creativity.”
Bowen stated county leaders at the time contracted with development consultants “who were not a good fit for Calvert County.”
He asked the current commission to “go back to the old planning processes.”
“Throughout the comp plan adoption process the citizens’ input and requests were totally ignored,” Susan Dzurec, vice president of Calvert Citizens United, said last week. “Finally, four county commissioners are listening and taking action to right previous wrongs. We hope this is not a short-lived election campaign tactic but rather a well-educated change in the county’s priorities.”
Dzurec said it was the citizen activists “taking matters into their own hands” that produced data regarding the potential expansion that revealed “county residents are likely to face cumulative budget increases of roughly $500 million incrementally over the next several years.”
Frank McPhillips of the Friends of Huntingtown Creek stated that the additional apartment complexes in Prince Frederick are not addressing calls for affordable housing in Calvert County and new businesses that have come to the area are not large employers but “retail and fast food. This is not growth paying its own way.”
Two speakers, both out-of-county residents, spoke out against the proposed changes.
Jim Schaefer, a Southern Anne Arundel County homebuilder and 2006 Northern High graduate, said people his age cannot afford to move to Calvert with its prohibitive housing prices.
Schaefer stated the “economic impact” of not giving more young families a chance to buy a home in Calvert “has not been evaluated.”
Paul Fenton, a Leonardtown resident, spoke on behalf of the Southern Maryland Association of Realtors. Fenton said the association’s large membership opposes the changes.
“It prices more homeowners out of the market,” said Fenton. “It will have a direct negative impact on housing affordability.”
First, the planning commission voted to close the record.
Then, with commission member Richard Holler opposed both times, the planners first voted to send their recommendation for approval back to the commissioners and then deemed it consistent with the comprehensive plan.