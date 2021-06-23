The planned subdivision is called Rebecca’s Field. However, it’s Robert Harrison’s headstone that caught the interest of the Calvert County Planning Commission and anyone viewing the panel’s June virtual meeting.
During a staff presentation on a 51-acre parcel in Huntingtown’s rural community district, it was pointed out that the focal point of the proposed 14-lot subdivision is an existing cemetery. While concerns had been expressed by a planning commission member during a May public hearing — required due to the tract’s location in Huntingtown’s third tier — a big revelation came during consideration of a subdivision applicant’s submission for preliminary action.
Commission member Wilson Freeland mentioned that “a Calvert County native who fought in the Revolutionary War” is buried in the cemetery and there is a marker at the spot.
A participant in the virtual meeting, Griff Harrison, stated that Robert Harrison was his great-great-great-grandfather and the oath of allegiance he signed is archived in Annapolis.
Griff Harrison mentioned his ancestor might also be buried in the Huntingtown cemetery, however, there is no marker. He indicated a state organization dedicated to preserving the memory of the members of the Continental Army might place a plaque at Robert Harrison’s grave.
“We will definitely follow up,” said Steve Jones, planning commission chairman, of anything the county would need to do to make the placement possible.
Olivia Vidotto of the planning and zoning department said the cemetery in Rebecca’s Field will be deeded to the heirs of those buried there “if they accept it. Otherwise, the homeowners association will have responsibility.”
The planning commission voted unanimously to accept, with several staff-recommended conditions, the Rebecca’s Field subdivision application.
