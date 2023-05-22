Prince Frederick armory

The Prince Frederick National Guard Armory is approved for demolition.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

Noting the need for extensive remediation if the old Prince Frederick National Guard Armory is left up and the time-sensitive state grant funding for a replacement project, the Calvert County Planning Commission voted unanimously to grant a building/demolition permit to raze the facility.

During the planning commission’s May 17 meeting, project engineer Jason Leavitt presented an overview of the plan to tear down the decades-old building and replace it with a multi-use pavilion.


