Noting the need for extensive remediation if the old Prince Frederick National Guard Armory is left up and the time-sensitive state grant funding for a replacement project, the Calvert County Planning Commission voted unanimously to grant a building/demolition permit to raze the facility.
During the planning commission’s May 17 meeting, project engineer Jason Leavitt presented an overview of the plan to tear down the decades-old building and replace it with a multi-use pavilion.
“The existing structure, if retained, would require extensive remediation for both asbestos materials and lead paint,” Leavitt stated. “The building does not meet current Americans with Disabilities Act standards, including not containing an elevator. The concrete masonry unit north wall is failing and likely would require replacement.”
Late last year, the proposed pavilion at the armory site was one of 114 economic development projects statewide approved for funding from the $50 million Rural Maryland Economic Development Plan.
Julie Oberg, Calvert’s economic development director, announced Calvert had been allocated $2 million to develop the pavilion project.
Leavitt told the planning commission that although the project hasn’t even reached the concept design phase yet, the state funds “do have a sunset,” incentivizing the county to get the project started.
According to Leavitt, county government’s “on-call” architectural firms recently met with Oberg regarding responding to a request for proposals and are expected to offer plans for the pavilion.
“Demolition of the principal structure sets the stage for construction of a multi-use pavilion,” Leavitt stated. “This space may be programmed for activities and uses such as farmers markets, community events, ice skating in winter, concerts, festivals, civic engagement, an outdoor classroom, workshop classes for University of Maryland Extension, soil conservation, master gardener programs, etc.”
A Maryland Natural Guard concrete monument is located at the site.
“We’re going to attempt to save that,” Leavitt said.
Some sort of tribute marker will be part of the pavilion project, too, he said.
Planning commission member Christopher J. Gadway asked about the status of a structure on the south side of the armory.
Leavitt stated the structure is used for storage and the plan is to “give it a facelift” and use it as an ancillary building at the pavilion site. The project engineer said he doesn’t believe the storage area contains any harmful materials.
Other site plans include removing part of the sidewalk and a nearby pump station, and installing a new fence.
Leavitt stated there will be no disturbance to the adjacent forest area.