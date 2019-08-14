The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning will hold a public workshop as part of an effort to update the Calvert County Transportation Plan 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at College of Southern Maryland’s Prince Frederick campus, 115 J. W. Williams Road in Prince Frederick.
Consultant firm Sabra & Associates will present its analysis of traffic generated by the proposed comprehensive plan under various build-out scenarios, roadway alternatives to manage additional traffic if necessary and an outline of the recommended transportation plan.
The consultant will use the feedback from this workshop to complete the second draft.
The full draft of the proposed Calvert County Transportation Plan is expected to be released on or about Aug. 19.
The plan is an update to the plan adopted in 1997 and will set a vision to integrate multimodal transportation planning with land use, historic preservation, open space and community facilities.
For more information about the transportation plan process or to view the current transportation plan, contact Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning at 410-535-1600, ext. 2356, or pz@calvertcountymd.gov, or go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/TransportationPlan.