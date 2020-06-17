Pointed remarks: Hance disagrees with proposed weapons policy

Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) doesn’t agree with a proposed county weapons policy.
During the Calvert commissioners’ June 9 meeting, Hance said the proposal goes too far.
The proposal would prohibit employees or visitors to county property, such as land, buildings and structures, from possessing a weapon, including knives longer than 3 inches and “any object, device or instrument which has been designed or altered to appear to be capable of inflicting damage, injury or harm.”
Deputy County Administrator Wilson Parran introduced the proposal and said it sprang from the county’s Interdepartmental Security Committee last year.
He said the policy was proposed to answer a question about a county employee who has a weapon while on duty that is not related to doing his or her job.
The proposal exempts retired and off-duty law enforcement personnel.
Nevertheless, Hance disagreed with it. “The weapons definition is too broad,” he said. “I don’t know what we’re trying to achieve here ... There are already laws in place to cover a lot of things that we’re trying to cover here today.
What you end up doing is making law-abiding citizens lawbreakers.”
Commissioner Steve Weems (R) said there is a difference between an employee policy and one for the general public. He cited a May 31, 2019, incident in which longtime Virginia Beach city employee DeWayne Craddock, shot and killed 12 people and injured four others outside and inside a city building. Craddock died following a gun battle with police. Commissioner Mike Hart (R) asked Parran to “come back with a work session to narrow it down, so you don’t go too far.”
Parran said he would rework the proposal to include a section for employees and one for the general public.
Land preservation
In other news, the commissioners unanimously agreed to create a land preservation advisory task force in order to augment the work of existing boards on land preservation and quality of life in the county.
In addition, the commissioners approved a Program Open Space request for the Maryland state Department of Natural Resources and Department of Planning.
The request also includes funding for the following projects like the Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan development ($25,000); Dunkirk District Park ($225,000); Cove Point Park ($150,000); Breezy Point Beach & Campground ($100,000); Chesapeake Hills Golf Course ($400,000) as well as the Gatewood Preserve ($100,000).
