Police arrested a 41-year-old St. Leonard woman on allegations she robbed two St. Mary’s banks earlier this month, threatening the use of an explosive device and receiving a total of about $5,000 in cash.
A bank robbery on Saturday, Feb. 8, at a BB&T location in the Wildewood shopping center led police to a red Volkswagen Beetle, which the suspect was seen fleeing in on surveillance footage from nearby businesses, according to charging documents that say Angela M. Fitzhugh-Hill of St. Leonard had passed a note to a bank teller “demanding money and advising [she] possessed a bomb,” before taking about $3,500 and fleeing the bank.
That vehicle was traced to the Avis car rental agency in Lexington Park, which confirmed they had rented the vehicle out to an individual prior to the robbery, charging papers say, later confirming an unidentified male witness, who was traveling with Fitzhugh-Hill, had rented the Volkswagen.
That male witness is “being treated as a witness right now,” with no charges filed, but “that could change as the investigation progresses,” a spokesperson for the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office said Tuesday morning.
Last Thursday, Feb. 13, police responded to another bank robbery at the M&T Bank on Mohawk Drive in Charlotte Hall, this time confirming a woman who did not conceal her identity had passed a note, again threatening the use of an explosive, collected $1,500 in cash and fled in a four-door Nissan, which Avis confirmed Fitzhugh-Hill had rented, the documents say.
Police later saw Fitzhugh-Hill operating the same Nissan in Calvert County, arrested her, and found cash with matching serial numbers to stolen cash from the second alleged robbery, the documents state, and she “admitted to both robberies” in a police interview.
She was ordered to be held without bond pending further hearings by St. Mary’s District Judge Christy Holt Chesser, who said Fitzhugh-Hill was previously convicted of robbing a business in Fairfax, Va., in 2011 and served a brief sentence.
“It creates fear in the community, and for people who work in these banks,” Chesser said.
New Assistant State’s Attorney Bryan Jones asked for Fitzhugh-Hill to be held given the “serious nature” of the charges, which include two counts each of armed robbery and robbery, theft over $1,500, threatening arson and second-degree assault.
While requesting her release on pre-trial supervision, St. Mary’s public defender Caitlin Lomazzo said Fitzhugh-Hill has a local address where she takes care of her “severely disabled” mother, and has lived there for four years.
Fitzhugh-Hill told a court commissioner she works as a delivery driver for a pizza shop in Solomons, court records say.
