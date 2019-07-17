The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office located and arrested a man on Friday who they believe was responsible for a shooting on July 10.
Michael Timmy Harrod Jr., 21, of Prince Frederick faces eight charges including two felonies — attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault. Police, who responded at about 2:18 a.m to a report of a shooting, said Harrod shot Lavar Sherbert, 18, who was traveling northbound on Patuxent Beach Road in the area of Lou’s Way in the St. Mary’s County area of California.
He allegedly sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital. However, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office said Sherbert remains in stable condition at Prince George’s County Hospital.
St. Mary’s sheriff’s office sent a press release last Wednesday morning saying they were investigating the shooting and asked the public to contact them for more information. With the help of Calvert County police, St. Mary’s sheriff’s office was able to incarcerate Harrod.
Cpl. Julie Yingling of St. Mary’s sheriff’s office said although Harrod was charged, the case is still open. She said police used “investigative tools” to track down the defendant and “throughout the investigation he developed as a suspect.”
A court document states detectives at the hospital spoke with Sherbert, who said he was sitting in the passengers seat traveling with a group of acquaintances to Lexington Park from Lusby to buy liquor. On their way back, Sherbert said he saw a vehicle behind them on Patuxent Beach Road.
“The victim advised as the unknown vehicle pulled alongside of him, he observed the driver reach out of the vehicle and waive a handgun,” Cpl. Melissa Hulse of St. Mary’s sheriff’s office said in a court document.
She added that the shooter eventually fired several shots at Sherbert and at least one of the bullets struck him on the right side of his chest, according to court document.
Sherbert told police he met Harrod in his Prince Frederick neighborhood, had known him for at least five months and referred to him by “Wop,” according to the court document.
Police said Sherbert identified him through a photographic lineup “and confirmed he was 200% certain the defendant was the individual who shot him on the night in question,” the document stated.
