The Calvert school board on May 11 received overviews on seven policies up for review and designated policy changes proposed for selection and purchase of library materials, curriculum review and student dress for further discussion during the panel’s June meeting.
Board member Jane Post said her advocacy for changes to the policy on selecting and purchasing library materials was prompted by “a lot of input from community members, a significant amount of comments.”
The proposed revision calls for creating a committee comprised of school staff, parents and other stakeholders rather than relying on book publishers for suggestions.
Per the Maryland code, the revised policy would add a “family life and human sexuality committee.”
Board member Antoine White recommended scheduling a work session on the proposed changes for June.
Board president Inex Claggett stated she and “an advocacy group of students” worked on a revised student dress code. The dress policy is currently part of the student code of conduct. Claggett said part of the proposal is to give the student dress policy prominence by removing it from the already lengthy student code of conduct.
The school system’s code of conduct committee — comprised of teachers, parents, administrators and a student — had previously proposed dress code changes.
The changes include mandates that “certain body parts must be covered for all students, any headwear (hats, hoods) that obscures the face and/or ears is not permitted so that a student’s identity is not concealed, shoes must be worn and activity or curriculum-specific shoes may be required, and students may wear tank tops.
Board discussion yielded some dress code issues that could prove to be sticking points when the issue returns at the June meeting.
Among the issues will be clothing, such as hats and T-shirts that make political-related statements, plus policy oversight.
Board member Lisa Grenis indicated she was opposed to allowing school principals to make dress code decisions.
“If a principal has a political agenda that’s creating some serious political influences,” said Grenis. “We need to get very specific.”
“It’s important to me that students be allowed to express themselves,” said Claggett, who added “hats and hoods” were tools for self-expression.
Calvert public schools' Superintendent Andraé Townsel presented two administrators as new high school principals effective July 1.
Townsel made his recommendations at the May 11 meeting of the school board, which unanimously approved the appointments.
Andrea Young will become the new principal at Calvert High School. Young is currently the assistant principal at Northern High.
She thanked Townsel and the school board for their confidence as she takes on “this great responsibility.”
According to information from the school system’s communication department, Young taught in Ohio and neighboring Charles County before coming to Calvert. She is a graduate of the University of Akron.
Sarah Weisner, who is currently vice principal at Spring Ridge Middle School in St. Mary’s County, was named the new principal at Barstow Elementary. Prior to becoming a school administrator, Weisner taught middle and high school English language arts. She holds degrees from Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania and Towson Univerity.
Weisner succeeds Michelle Ward, who has been appointed supervisor of early childhood.
Townsel also recommended Amanda Merillat as assistant principal of Sunderland Elementary. She is currently serving as dean at St. Leonard Elementary.
In addition to teaching at Calvert and St. Leonard elementary schools, Merillat served as an instructional coach at Sunderland Elementary. She earned degrees at Coastal Carolina University and the College of Notre Dame.
Merillat told the board she was “super excited” to be returning to Sunderland this summer.