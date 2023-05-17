The Calvert school board on May 11 received overviews on seven policies up for review and designated policy changes proposed for selection and purchase of library materials, curriculum review and student dress for further discussion during the panel’s June meeting.

Board member Jane Post said her advocacy for changes to the policy on selecting and purchasing library materials was prompted by “a lot of input from community members, a significant amount of comments.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews