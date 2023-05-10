While Calvert County’s health officer advises the COVID-19 coronavirus is receding, he added the current data should be viewed cautiously.
“This does not mean COVID is gone,” Dr. Laurence Polsky told the Calvert County commissioners Tuesday when they convened as the county's board of health.
Polsky noted the last COVID-related death in Calvert occurred several weeks ago and currently maybe two residents are hospitalized due to the virus, which dominated world health news for over two years.
“Calvert has the lowest per capita COVID hospitalization and death rates in Maryland,” said Polsky. “Calvert residents have been 50% less likely to be hospitalized as a result of COVID that the average Marylander. Calvert residents are 57% less likely to die as a result of COVID than the average Marylander.”
In analyzing why Calvert has fared better than the rest of the state, Polsky handed out a lot of plaudits, most notably to the health care community.
He stated local health department nurses “worked with our nursing home to protect residents and staff” — implementing personal protective equipment, hygiene measures and vaccinations — “early adoption of office-based COVID testing by most primary care providers and very well-educated clinicians, partnerships with minority organizations, religious congregations, senior centers and congregate housing.”
Polsky also praised local business and environmental health officials for forging partnerships with his agency. He also noted the implementation of the county’s strategy to prioritize COVID-19 vaccinations “by health risks instead of age.”
Additionally, Polsky remarked, “Nobody ever ran out of test kits.”
In cautioning county officials not to let their guard down, Polsky said “long COVID” is still a concern with its persistent symptoms, such as “brain fog,” extreme fatigue, shortness of breath and coughing.
The health officer urged residents to keep up with vaccinations and to wear masks in high-risk situations.
Currently, state statistics show Calvert is tied with Carroll as the fourth healthiest county in Maryland. Calvert’s smoking rate is still high but health stats show it is in decline as are overdose deaths. In 2017, Calvert’s drug overdose deaths peaked at 32. Last year, there were 16 overdose deaths in Calvert.
Polsky attributed that number to the health department’s collaboration with public safety—the rapid response team.
The average life expectancy of a Calvert resident is slightly higher than the current national average, Polsky stated.
Local physician Dr. Michelle A. Folsom, who coordinates many of the health department’s educational programs such as smoking cessation, reported that the department is working with health professionals with Calvert public schools to curb the recent vaping trend among teenagers. Folsom noted that with the arrival of summer vacation, many of the health department’s youth health classes “will be on hiatus” until September.
Speaking of summer, that season’s catalyst for health issues — the tick — will be the focus of the health department’s fight against tick-borne illnesses such as Lyme disease.
Polsky noted Calvert had reported 90 documented Lyme disease cases in 2015 and last year there were 32.
Lyme disease is almost 100% preventable, Polsky declared, urging residents to purchase cheap tick removal devices at local pet stores.
Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) asked Polsky if Calvert residents were suffering from “health consequences” caused by the presence of Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant or the Cove Point Liquefied Natural Gas Plant.
Polsky affirmed that neither of the Lusby facilities have caused any unique, adverse health issues for Calvert residents.
“We hear that all the time,” Hance said.
Zoning ordinance revision process begins
As of Wednesday, public comments are being accepted regarding the update of the Calvert County Zoning Ordinance.
In a memo to the board from zoning planner Rachel O’Shea, it was noted the county commissioners and planning commission conducted a joint work session in late April, reviewing “the goals and objectives of the zoning ordinance update to set the stage as we plan future work sessions to review the articles of the draft ordinance for the board’s review and discussion.”
The schedule proposed by planning and zoning officials for reviewing zoning district maps and gathering input from county residents about the ordinance’s composition covers the next nine months.
“This is aggressive,” Hance said about the proposed timeline, adding he was “not as optimistic” that the process was going to be completed by early 2024.
No vote was needed to begin the process as the commissioners gave indication to go ahead.