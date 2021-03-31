Calvert Health Officer Dr. Laurence Polsky delivered an on-camera advisory to county residents Tuesday to not allow “another major family holiday” result in a rise in COVID-19 cases.
The county commissioners, who managed to scratch out a quorum Tuesday with three board members present, received Polsky’s latest report, which blended the bad news that coronavirus “case rates continue to increase,” with positive news regarding vaccinations of Calvert’s older population.
Regarding this weekend’s Easter observance, Polsky, pointing to a graph showing the dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases around the Christmas holiday, stated, “We have an opportunity to avoid something similar to this.”
Conceding that families are likely to have Easter get-togethers, Polsky cautioned that consideration for “medically more vulnerable” family members was important.
Polsky reported that as of Tuesday, Calvert had a little less than 200 current COVID-19 cases and that case rates have increased statewide.
The highest rates are seen in the 36-to-55 age group.
“We are well into the ‘we shouldn’t be there zone,’” Polsky said.
Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) asked Polsky to explain the “uptick” in case rates. The health officer explained that physicians nationwide are seeing an increase in two variant strains of COVID-19. Additionally, “We are all fed up,” Polsky observed. “There’s pent up energy. When spring rolls around people want to get out and do things.”
“They should have named this the frustration virus,” said Hance.
“We’re looking for the wonder drug,” Commissioner Mike Hart (R) stated. “Our immune system is probably the best thing we have.”
Polsky noted that Calvert has Maryland’s second-highest rate of vaccinations among seniors. However, there are still approximately 3,400 Calvert seniors who have not received “even a first shot” of vaccine.
In answer to a question from Commissioner Steven R. Weems (R), Polsky conceded that Calvert “has not strictly adhered to the state plan [Roadmap to Recovery].”
“We are never going to sit on doses,” said Polsky. “As we exhaust the [list of] eligible people, we don’t want to let vaccinations sit, so we slide our age restrictions. This is really a ‘week-by-week.’”
Polsky added that in distributing the COVID-19 vaccines allocated to Calvert, local health officials “want people at most risk to have the best opportunity.”
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews