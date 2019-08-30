The Calvert County commissioners approved the town of Chesapeake Beach’s request to increase the speed limit on Old Bayside Road from 15 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour within a half-mile radius of Beach Elementary School on Tuesday.
The impetus for the unusual request was the town’s desire to install a speed enforcement camera to improve the safety of citizens walking across the road to school.
Maryland regulations require a minimum speed limit of 20 mph for speed cameras.
“I’m elated with the efficiency of the board of county commissioners, and their staff, with this issue,” Chesapeake Beach Mayor Pat “Irish” Mahoney said about the board’s approval in an interview with The Calvert Recorder.
Mahoney, who was in attendance at the board of commissioners meeting, said the town has a speeding problem in excess of the posted speed limit of 15 mph near the elementary school, and that earlier in the year they installed a camera by the school to slow things down.
“The speed camera reduced the speed drastically. They were going 10 to 15 miles per hour,” Mahoney said.
The town concluded that with the excessive speeds in the area, enforcing the speed limit daily 24 hours a day without the use of photo enforcement would be difficult. Sometime after, the town learned of the state’s requirement for the 20 mph minimum speed limit.
“You’re caught in this little Catch-22,” Mahoney said. “It’s a road and county school. So, we had to ask the county for permission to install the camera and increase the speed limit.”
Mahoney said it was all done within a week.
“When you have an issue involving the state, county and town, there’s an insurmountable amount of red tape that you have to deal with. They cut through that red tape quickly,” Mahoney said, applauding the board and county staff.
In the first week of August, the town of Chesapeake Beach contracted a company to perform a speed study, which revealed that 444 vehicles were traveling up to 12 miles per hour over the current posted speed limit.
In addition, 71 vehicles were traveling more than 12 mph above the speed limit.
Mahoney said he believes putting those numbers before the commissioners caused their quick action.
According to staff documents, the county’s department of public works’ capital improvement projects division reviewed the horizontal and vertical curve geometry for the section of Old Bayside Road within a half-mile of Beach Elementary School.
Division of public works found the design speed of the road would produce a 30 to 35 mph design speed, which would make the posted speed 20 mph, according to the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials’ Policy on Geometric Design of Highways and Streets.
The division of public works’ recommendation to the board of commissioners to approve the resolution to set the speed limit at 20 in a half-mile radius of Beach Elementary School along Old Bayside Road.
This would allow the town to use photo enforcement to control the speed in the school zone and to improve pedestrian safety in the area.
“They are improving. They are not always popular, but they are an improvement,” said Commissioner Mike Hart (R), who admitted he has received a photo enforced speeding ticket. “It’s a good policy. It really is. They work.”
Commissioners’ President Thomas “Tim” Hutchins (R) said the board’s timely decision will help the town get ready for the new school year.
Twitter: @CalRecTAMARA