Calvert native Jana Post states she is an advocate for more transparency within the public school system’s leadership. That’s why the 46-year-old Huntingtown resident, and mother of four public school students — including 11-year-old triplets — has decided to seek one of the Calvert County Board of Education’s two at-large seats on the 2022 election ballot.
Post told Southern Maryland News she decided to run after the implementation of virtual learning, done out of concerns for COVID-19 which, “gave me more insight as to what our students are learning.”
The candidate said she heard “parents voicing concerns struggling with virtual school.” What were they saying specifically?
Like many other parents, Post said she “became more involved and began paying attention to school policies. It seems there’s not a lot of transparency in the curriculum.” What isn't clear to her about the curriculum? Lots of general statements but needs to be backed up with specific examples.
Being a member of the school board “would allow me an opportunity to be a different type of voice. I have a lot of questions," she said.
Being a parent of students currently in the system means she is presently interacting with other parents, students and teachers, something most sitting board members cannot claim.
“We are the voice of the public,” she said.
Post stated her work experience in budget development and public policy with the federal government and the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission would serve her well in her advocacy of sound academic and fiscal policies.
Her advocacy as a board member will be to establish “transparency in the curriculum and allow parents to have a greater voice.”
Post said some aspects of what is being taught to students are “political,” and don’t belong within the curriculum. What does this mean political? How- I don't understand what this means.
As far as the board's fiduciary responsibilities, Post stated it’s about “understanding what programs we are required to teach per state law, and understanding all the budget. She questions, "What’s best for the county and where does the money come from? How is it spent? It’s not very clear to me.”
Calvert’s five school board members are chosen by the voters in nonpartisan elections. Each election district has a representative and two members who are chosen as at-large representatives. To date, Tracy H. McGuire is the only other candidate seeking an at-large seat on the school board.