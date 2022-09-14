Tricia Powell is making her second attempt to unseat incumbent Calvert County Commissioner Mike Hart (R) in this fall’s general election.
“I have 10 years of experience working in county government,” Powell, 67, told Southern Maryland News.
As for why she is running for commissioner, the Democrat said, “I love Calvert. I’d like to see it retain its rural beauty.”
Powell stated that she believes Calvert can grow its town centers and boost its economy “without spilling over into the rural areas. I understand businesses. I have a" master’s degree in business administration.
Changes that Powell would be an advocate for include pushing the state highway administration to fix the Route 2/4 and Stoakley Road intersection in Prince Frederick and make improvements on Route 231. Other initiatives Powell supports include an “entry level housing program for young professionals and seniors,” special program services for school children and “more transparency, particularly in the budget.”
Powell indicated the latter issue needs more attention by the next board.
“When staff brings a budget, you have to peel the onion,” said Powell, adding that questioning the necessity of some purchases and scrutinizing staff’s requests for additional personnel is a commissioner’s responsibility to the taxpayers.
Powell also said, “Why are we hiring so many consultants?” adding that much of this contractual work should be handled by staff.
One instance where Powell feels the current board dropped the ball was the new Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center construction project.
“It should have been built in increments,” Powell said.
Powell added that she would request the board considered holding at least one night session a month so more citizens could attend a commissioners’ meeting.
Powell is a Wyoming native who once worked as a financial analyst for the government of Orange County, Calif.
She resides in the Drum Point subdivision with her husband, Mel Powell. The couple moved to Calvert 25 years ago when Mel Powell was appointed director of the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center.
Early voting for the general election is Oct. 27 to Nov. 3. Election Day is Nov. 8.
