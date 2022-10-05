A well-traveled ship with a sea-worthy mission of providing its passengers with lessons in history and crew members' work is returning to Solomons Oct. 15.
Pride of Baltimore II will be docking in the southern Calvert destination around noon that day and stay for several days, according to Jeff Buchheit, the executive director of Pride of Baltimore Inc., the nonprofit that supports the tall ship.
“We’re excited to be there,” Buchheit said of the vessel’s return visit to Calvert’s waterside community.
Pride of Baltimore II is a reproduction of an early 19th century Baltimore clipper.
The first Pride of Baltimore was commissioned in 1977. Nine years later tragedy struck when the ship was lost at sea in the Caribbean, resulting in the deaths of the vessel’s captain and three crew members.
The corporation’s website states that the clipper was hit by a “microburst squall” near Puerto Rico. Weeks later, plans to replace the ill-fated ship began to unfold and two years late Pride of Baltimore II was commissioned.
Buchheit told Southern Maryland News the ship is “the sailing ambassador for Baltimore and the State of Maryland.” The ship has visited over 200 ports, over 40 countries and sailed roughly 275,000 nautical miles, said Buchheit.
The vessel replicates the class of sailing craft that were privately owned — dubbed “privateers” — that, according to the corporation’s website, “preyed on English merchant ships during the War of 1812.”
The privateers’ success helped bring that war to a close.
Privateers, the corporation explains, were not pirates. They were legally commissioned by governments to capture enemy vessels during wartime.
The visit to Solomons is part of a journey that will resume Oct. 18 with a trip down the Chesapeake Bay and up the Potomac River with a stop at Alexandria, Va. The vessel’s posted schedule indicates a voyage back up to bay, eventually docking in Chestertown on the Eastern Shore.
The Solomons stop is in partnership with the National Park Service, a collaboration that began in 2021 as a way to traverse the Star Spangled Banner National Historic Trail.
“It’s a free program designed to give people access to water,” said Buchheit. “This is a shared commitment that lets a whole bunch of people access the trail. It gets multigenerational groups out of the water together.”
One of the groups Pride of Baltimore Inc. reached out to is the Calvert County NAACP chapter.
According to Michael Kent, chapter president, the organization will be part of two of the trips the vessel will take while visiting Solomons. Kent told Southern Maryland News 32 people per group is the allocation. He added that he has been receiving responses to his offer to sign up for one of the two free tours and the groups are almost filled.
“The message is out there,” said Kent. He added the free passes are for Oct. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m. and again on Oct. 16 at the same time.
While on board, Kent will provide riders with some historical perspective on the significance of clipper ships for the region’s African American population during the days of servitude.
“Because of its size, being aboard a merchant ship meant you cannot segregate,” said Kent. “There was a great opportunity for African Americans aboard ships. Things weren’t great on land so they took the opportunity to get on a ship and make their money at sea.”
To learn more about Pride of Baltimore II visit pride2.org.