On the advice of their attorney, the Calvert liquor board opted to delay discussion and action on an alleged violation committed by the owners and operators of Applebee’s Bar and Grill in Prince Frederick. That decision was made during the board’s Sept. 22 meeting.

According to Mike Stevens, the panel’s inspector, during a recent routine inspection of the business he discovered there were no original liquor sales invoices on file in its office, a state code violation.

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews