On the advice of their attorney, the Calvert liquor board opted to delay discussion and action on an alleged violation committed by the owners and operators of Applebee’s Bar and Grill in Prince Frederick. That decision was made during the board’s Sept. 22 meeting.
According to Mike Stevens, the panel’s inspector, during a recent routine inspection of the business he discovered there were no original liquor sales invoices on file in its office, a state code violation.
A store employee, identified by the board clerk as Jimmy Clavijil, appeared at the meeting to discuss the situation. During questioning by the board it was determined that Clavijil, while the business’s manager, does not have his name on the Applebee’s liquor license.
“I was told I had to be here,” Clavijil said, explaining the restaurant’s corporate heads wanted him to handle the matter before the liquor board.
“Your Applebee’s has a lot of problems,” Robert Arscott, liquor board chairman, told the manager, explaining that the liquor licensee is required to be present and answer the panel’s questions. “Tell them [corporate] they came this close to losing their license today.”
Attorney David Weigel recommended suspending the matter until the board’s October meeting, advising the restaurant employee that licensees must show up for the agenda item.
In other business, the board fined Ken-Mar Liquors $200 as a result of an inspection during which Stevens discovered all three employees had allowed their TIPS/TAMS certifications expire. The certification assures the employees have been trained in the proper techniques of alcohol management, sales and service.
When board member John “Jack” Smack asked why the certifications were allowed to expire, licensee Sunil Patel responded that no one had notified them of the looming expiration.
“We don’t have to notify you,” Arscott said. “It’s your fault.”
In addition to levying a fine, the board also suspended the business’s license for two days. However, the suspension will be held in abeyance for one year provided there are no other violations.