An organization that has had a presence in central Calvert County for over 20 years has new leadership, but regardless, for Birthright the mission remains the same.
“We exist to help women with unplanned pregnancies,” said Kelly Favret, the of Prince Frederick agency’s new executive director.
Favret, who resides in Chesapeake Beach, said the largely volunteer organization — she and her office assistant are the only ones who are paid — provides “material resources” such as cribs and carseats.
“We provide love, support and a safe place,” said Favret. “We are judgment-free.”
Favret indicated that the 25 volunteer counselors are the heart and soul of Birthright. “Without them we wouldn’t be here,” she said.
Favret’s previous work experience includes a stint as the director of a child development center at an Air Force base. She also has a business focused on women’s physical fitness.
Having worked with women and families made Favret feel that the role of director for the local Birthright would be ideal. “This was a natural fit,” she told Southern Maryland News. “Plus, I believe in the cause.”
Birthright of Prince Frederick has a retired physician on its board of directors. However, Favret stressed, “We are not a medical facility.”
The agency does interact with the Calvert County Health Department, which helps the agency with referrals connecting their clients with doctors.
“As with many community organizations, we look to develop productive relationships with anyone who can impact the health and wellbeing of our neighbors,” said deputy health officer Champ Thomaskutty in an emailed statement to Southern Maryland News. “We provide organizations, such as Birthright and the people they serve, with access to our resources. The health department also serves as an entry-point to programs like the Maryland Children’s Health Program, which may benefit clients of Birthright.”
Favret told Southern Maryland News that Birthright doesn’t really have a client prototype. The women seeking help span the entirety of a woman’s reproductive years. “We are here to help bring their baby into the world,” Favret said.
The aid the volunteer counselors provide includes encouragement and support, advice on accessing community resources for such needs as housing, financial assistance and helping allay fears stemming from such stresses as a young minor telling her parents about her pregnancy.
It truly takes a village to help fund Birthright’s work. “We are always in need of donations,” said Favret. “We rely on the generosity of people who knowe about us.”
The agency accepts no government funds.
Fundraising events have included the Baby Bottle Fundraiser Campaign, which seeks monetary donations for Birthright, and community baby showers, where volunteers put various donated items into gift bags for expectant mothers.
Local churches of various denominations along with other entities and individuals have also provided Birthright with a plethora of essentials, including formula, baby food, diapers and maternity clothing.
Birthright is an international organization which was started in Canada in 1968. In addition to the U.S. and Canada, Birthright also serves women in Africa.
It is classified as a “right to life” nonprofit organization for tax purposes.
Birthright of Prince Frederick was founded in 1995 and has been at its current location on Steeple Chase Drive since 2011.
“There are probably 20- to 25-year-old people walking around Calvert County who are here because their moms walked through our doors,” said Favret.
