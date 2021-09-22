Written public testimony submitted this summer regarding the current draft of the Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan indicates several concerns countywide.
The central county town, which functions as the seat of government, is also viewed as a commercial and residential development area. It’s what developers could do to the town’s rural character that have commenters concerned.
“We need progress and updating in our community, but this is the wrong approach,” said Kyle Greene, who did not identify his town of residence in his correspondence with county planning and zoning staff. “It’s maddening to think this is the best we could come up with. Why in this day and age we believe we need so much commercial real estate, when we currently have countless empty units and we act as if the internet is going away? The lack of environmental concern and the lackluster plan put forth is astonishing.”
Greene labeled Prince Frederick Boulevard as “the worst-designed road in the county. There are countless exits from parking lots that require you to try and look around the bend or have signs blocking your line of sight. It is without a doubt the most dangerous road I drive on in Prince Frederick.”
Chuck Beavers, who also didn’t identify his hometown is his missive, indicated the recent widening of Route 2/4 through Prince Frederick by the Maryland State Highway Administration didn’t extend far enough north.
“Widening should have continued north past the hospital and on the south side to the bowling alley,” Beavers stated. “It’s a joke every day watching emergency vehicles trying to get from Huntingtown to the hospital. Both lanes are stopped every afternoon for miles. Such a joke. It should have been fixed long ago.”
“As a resident of 40 years and a small business owner for 30 years in the town center of Prince Frederick, I read with interest the draft of the master plan,” Trish Weaver stated. “I have strong feelings about the possibility of overdevelopment with this plan, with little regard to environmental concerns, adequate public facilities expense and traffic congestion. While the plan discusses creating and attracting more businesses and jobs, the only things showing up are retail establishments with little hope of career advancement. With the bulk of those businesses paying minimum wage with no benefits, where will these employees and their families live that is affordable?”
“What is the plan to encourage the growth and capability/capacity of Prince Frederick’s internet network?” Herbert E. Lily Jr. asked. “Please include this in your master plan as many of us have a goal of creating a business in Prince Frederick one day and we rely on high-speed internet.”
Solomons resident Len Zuza outlined three things about the current master plan draft that bother him.
“Why does the plan propose significant expansion of the town center to accommodate so many new residences without any corresponding job growth?” Zuza asked.
He also questioned why town center expansion areas were located in topography-challenged areas and what guidelines will be provided to developers to limit erosion in those areas.
“These locations raise the threat of significant erosion into several creeks they say they want to protect from pollution,” Zuza wrote.
Larry Jaworski, a resident and town council member in Chesapeake Beach, lamented the lack of detail regarding the impact climate change will have on the town center. He also questioned the county’s silence on a looming economic concern.
“I find absolutely no mention of the scheduled decommissioning of the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant,” Jaworski stated. “If this happens as scheduled within the next 10 years, it will have a serious economic impact across the county.”
A retired planner also weighed in on the draft plan.
“For years, a major goal in Calvert County has been to direct higher density residential growth to town centers,” Randi Vogt said. “It has never been a goal to actively and aggressively promote residential growth in town centers.”
In regards to the stated aim to protect the town center’s rural character, Vogt said, “The idea that people who want to move out to the country will happily move into rental apartments in Prince Frederick is simply not believable. They are two completely different markets.”
There was also concern expressed about Prince Frederick’s lack of high-end retail.
“As a 30-year county resident who has previously resided in several other cities/states/countries, we are completely lacking in higher quality shopping opportunities and family-centered activities,” wrote Deborah Petro Kreahling. “This county does not need another discount store, liquor or nail salon. We need a Macy’s, Nordstrom Rack or JC Penny’s. We also need indoor/outdoor activities for families like an ice skating rink, miniature golf, tennis/racketball courts, go-carting etc. The last thing the 90% who commute to work over 30 minutes all week want to do on their time off is commute back into the city for retail and activities.”
Long-range planner Jenny Plummer-Welker stated in a memo to the planning commission that “the approval process has multiple steps for the planning commission to take before forwarding the plan to the board of county commissioners for approval.”
That process will include a public hearing, which will be held before the panel votes on an approved plan to send to the commissioners.
The commissioners are also required to hold a public hearing before adopting the plan.
