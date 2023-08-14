A stabbing incident in Prince Frederick during the late afternoon hours last Friday, Aug. 11, resulted in one man being being flown to shock trauma and the arrest of the alleged assailant, who is identified in court documents as his uncle.
According to a charging papers filed by Detective Mike Mudd of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the defendant — identified as Joseph Allen Mister, 70, of Prince Frederick — was apprehended without incident at his residence. He has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault. Mister is being held without bond.
Mudd stated that on Aug. 11, shortly after 5 p.m., a woman called 911 regarding the incident after the victim fled to her house and knocked on the front door.
“She discovered Robert Gerald Mister clenching his chest and asked her to call 911 because he had been stabbed by his uncle Joe,” Mudd stated in court papers.
Deputies who arrived at the scene found Robert Mister — whose age was not divulged in the court documents — with multiple stab wounds to his abdomen and chest.
In a tape-recorded interview with Detective William Freeland, Robert Mister stated that he came to the family farm off German Chapel Road to help his uncle “feed his hunting dogs.”
Robert Mister told investigators when he exited his vehicle, “Joe lunged at him and with a fixed blade knife, stabbed him multiple times.”
According to the accuser’s account, there was no indication from the defendant that he was angry prior to the alleged attack.
Joseph Mister fled the scene in a pickup truck and was located at his home about 4 miles from the scene of the alleged stabbing.
According to Mudd, a sheriff’s corporal located Joseph Mister sitting on the house’s front porch.
Mudd stated the defendant “did not invoke his right to council” after he was read his Miranda rights “but said he did not want to speak with us at this time but would at a later date.”
Additionally, Mudd reported the knife used in the incident had not been located.
On Monday, District Court Judge Michelle Saunders ordered Joseph Mister held without bond. A third bond hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.
A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Sept. 7.