A stabbing incident in Prince Frederick during the late afternoon hours last Friday, Aug. 11, resulted in one man being being flown to shock trauma and the arrest of the alleged assailant, who is identified in court documents as his uncle.

According to a charging papers filed by Detective Mike Mudd of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the defendant — identified as Joseph Allen Mister, 70, of Prince Frederick — was apprehended without incident at his residence. He has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault. Mister is being held without bond.


  

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews