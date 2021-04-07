A virtual workshop hosted by Calvert County government staff on March 31 was a prelude to the serious task of drafting a proposed master plan for the Prince Frederick Town Center.
Local residents have previously voiced numerous concerns about impacts an expanded and more fully developed town center in the county seat could have on Calvert’s quaint quality of life.
In recapping the previous workshop held in February, consultant Jamie Kendrick of Sabra and Associates noted during last week's workshop that participants and citizens submitting comments indicated a wish for “strong emphasis on civic infrastructure, green spaces, parks, etc., as the offset to higher density.”
The feedback received supported increased residential density “within walking distance of Main Street,” lower residential density “west of Prince Frederick Boulevard,” preserving certain forested areas in the southern portion of the town center and a “strong desire for housing diversity.”
Kendrick noted it is “the consensus of local, regional and state planning” that Calvert County’s population will increase by 10,000 by the year 2040.
“We need the tools to ensure that growth occurs in the town centers,” said Kendrick.
Prince Frederick is one of seven town centers in Calvert. The unincorporated towns include three — Prince Frederick among them — that are served by public water and sewer.
“The county sets the table for development through regulations,” said Jenny Plummer-Welker, long-range planner, who added that local officials could “encourage development but we can’t do everything on our own.” The decisions that lead to residential and commercial developments are made by property owners and developers.
Kendrick offered an approach to the use of transferable development rights, or TDRs, in the development of the Prince Frederick Town Center. That involves the addition of “location efficiency” as a factor in determining the number of TDRs a developer would be required to purchase for a project.
“Adjust the base requirement to incentivize development in the core of the town center,” Kendrick stated in his presentation, with “more TDRs required away from the core. [There would be no] net loss of TDRs within the town center as a result.”
Plummer-Welker assured viewers and participants that the county will look for areas within the town center suitable for parkland and trails. One of those trails could take hikers from the Prince Frederick Town Center to the Patuxent River.
Plummer-Welker said that while the update process was delayed slightly by COVID-19, the strategy to have a revised town center plan appears to be on course.
The next step will be for county government staff and the contracted consultants to draft a proposal and present it, first to the planning commission for review and then to the public.
The planning commission will hold a public hearing before it prepares a draft to send to the Calvert commissioners for review and another public hearing.
Adoption of a revised plan is tentatively scheduled for this fall.