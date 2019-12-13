Although a meeting between the Calvert County commissioners and the area’s state delegation provided opportunities for the elected officials to discuss requested legislation, what followed engendered a more spirited comment during Tuesday’s meeting.
Following a presentation by County Attorney John Norris regarding seven pieces of requested legislation by the county that resulted in few questions, Calvert Planning Director Mark Willis proceeded with a presentation about updating seven master plans in the county and their associated zoning ordinances.
The presentation got off on the wrong foot, however. Del. Gerald W. “Jerry” Clark (R) questioned why the delegation was being briefed about the zoning matters, which are out of the state legislature’s purview. Willis replied that the presentation was for informational purposes only.
Willis noted that, following the commissioners’ 3-2 vote approving a new comprehensive plan in August, the next task is to update the respective eight town center master plans. Work on the Prince Frederick Master Plan will begin next month, he said.
“We’re starting with the Prince Frederick Master Plan because it’s 30 years old,” Willis said, and added the plan has had amendments over the years. The Dunkirk Master Plan will follow.
“The comprehensive plan doesn’t change until you update the zoning that enforces that plan, which is what we’re doing now,” Willis said.
The Prince Frederick master plan process will include identification of issues, staff preparation and community outreach, he said, noting the latter will include public hearings. A draft plan is slated to be produced in the spring/fall of 2020.
At one point during his presentation, Willis referred to a specific slide that was part of his presentation.
“This is the slide that everyone is uptight about pretty much because they don’t understand the slide,” he said, adding that the numbers in the slide about residential density in the current Prince Frederick Town Center and in two potential expansion areas were created from a formula based on current zoning.
Willis noted four developments are already approved or under construction, including Beechtree Apartments, Calvert Hills Apartments, Calvert Townhomes and Magnolia Landing, the latter of which was supposed have 112 age-restricted units, though the property was foreclosed and sold.
“The new owners want to do something new,” Willis said, referring to Magnolia Landing, which would be located near Calvert High School.
“Why [is it] so important to bring it to us tonight?” state Sen. Jack Bailey (R) asked Willis. “Are you worried about a large kickback, pushback from the county (residents)?”
Bailey added that Willis was acting “very defensive.”
Willis apologized, but said, “I don’t think I’m being defensive about it. I’m passionate about it,” he said, referring to the master plan process. “I will take that as something I can work on.
Commissioner Mike Hart (R) said he requested that Willis make the presentation to the state delegation. Hart also apologized and said he found out that night that the state delegation wasn’t “versed” about the presentation.
“I’ll take the hit for that,” he said, adding that he hoped that Del. Mark Fisher (R) would have been there. In addition to Bailey and Clark, other legislators in attendance were state Sen. Thomas V. “Mike” Miller Jr. (D) and state Del. Michael Jackson (D).
Among the topics the legislators heard about was the county’s request for $46.8 million in bonding authority for several capital projects, including replacing Beach Elementary School ($17.8 million), a Solomons septage upgrade ($2.45 million), fire and rescue vehicle replacements ($1.8 million), a Prince Frederick wastewater treatment plant upgrade ($3.6 million), the replacement of the St. Leonard Fire Department and Rescue Squad facility ($12.8 million), improvements to the Stafford Road intersection ($3 million) and a new Twin Beaches Library ($5.24 million).
Only $9.42 million of those projects would be funded in Fiscal Year 2021 under the request, which would leave $37.45 million for future years.
