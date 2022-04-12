As of last Friday, the race for the Calvert County Board of Education’s two at-large seats had attracted nine candidates. Recently Scott Fowler, a Prince Frederick resident, filed to run in the July primary, which will reduce the field to four candidates for November's general election.
Fowler, 36, grew up in Calvert County and graduated from Northern High School. He works as a food service manager at CalvertHealth Medical Center.
While he doesn’t have any children in the school system, Fowler told Southern Maryland News he has relatives and friends who do and indicates much empathy for some of their concerns.
“Rather than beat your head against the wall, you want to do something,” Fowler said.
His concerns range from the way some test questions are framed to an alleged agenda where children who have not done the work required to earn passing grades are being promoted and graduated anyway.
“Some kids might need to be held back,” said Fowler, explaining the rush to pass and promote isn’t fair to either the teachers or the students.
In referencing the ongoing controversy of critical race theory in Calvert’s public schools, Fowler told Southern Maryland News he would like to get rid of “that CRT stuff,” but conceded, “it’s a loaded topic.”
Fowler indicated he supports teaching American history as it happened — including slavery and the civil rights movement — but opposes making students feel they are either privileged or oppressed because of their skin color. He opined that mindset “could be highly detrimental.”
Fowler further expressed support for allowing parents to review and weigh in on what is being taught to their children.
The school board, Fowler said, should encourage parents to be “more involved and aware. There should be an open syllabus. There shouldn’t be any secrets.”
As for the spending of taxpayer money that is allocated to the board of education, Fowler said there should be “accountability in how the money is spent.”
The school board race is nonpartisan. In addition to Fowler, Calvert’s current school board candidates are Scott Devine, Damien Villanova, Lisa Grenis, Christina Hall, Camille Khaleesi, Joseph Marchio, Tracy McGuire and Jana Post.