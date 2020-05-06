Procession held in late firefighter's memory

A procession of police and firefighter vehicles traveled on southbound Route 2/4 Saturday afternoon in memory of Baltimore firefighter Marcus Paxton. The Southern Maryland resident was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Brandywine, April 10. The driver of the other involved vehicle also lost her life. In addition to his professional career in Baltimore, Paxton was also a volunteer with Calvert Advanced Life Support, the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department and held a part-time post with the Charles County Department of Emergency Services. The procession traveled from Baltimore, through all three Southern Maryland counties, ending in Lexington Park. In Calvert, the North Beach and Prince Frederick tower trucks displayed the Maryland flag. Paxton’s funeral will be held at a later date.
