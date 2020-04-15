Propane truck overturns in Huntingtown, locals evacuated

A truck carrying approximately 2,500 gallons of propane was involved in a crash Monday morning around 9 a.m. on Huntingtown Road, police reported. The driver was uninjured. Fire and rescue personnel reported that the vehicle’s tank began leaking fuel. Photo images from witnesses show a white mist shrouded the vicinity where the wreck happened.
According to Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tim Clark, around 60 residents living in the area were ordered to evacuate their homes. Clark told The Calvert Recorder the residents were transported to either Huntingtown Elementary, Huntingtown High or Huntingtown United Methodist Church. Clark said around 12:30 p.m. all were allowed to return home.
According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred in the area of White Marsh Court. Huntingtown Road was shut down around 9:30 a.m. A few minutes later, police diverted Route 2/4 bound traffic in the west part of Huntingtown to Lower Marlboro Road, as Huntingtown Road at Kings Landing Road was blocked.
In addition to firefighters from Huntingtown, crews from Prince Frederick, Dunkirk, St. Leonard plus Charles and Prince George’s along with HAZMAT personnel were dispatched to the scene. Maryland Department of the Environment also responded to the incident. The sheriff’s office reported the road was reopened at 4:05 p.m., and the crash scene cleared a few minutes later. In all the road was closed for over six hours.
The truck crash is being investigated by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
MARTY MADDEN