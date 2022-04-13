Calvert County President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) perhaps spoke for a lot of people when he questioned the tripling of the price tag for the proposed new Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center during a consultant’s presentation on the project.
The plan was presented during a work session at Tuesday’s county commissioners meeting.
“So, we went from a $7 million building to a $23 million building,” Hance said.
The latter amount does not take into consideration the surrounding park and outdoor amenities for the facility that would address the clamor for a recreation center in Prince Frederick. The ancillary components currently drive the estimated project cost to $40 million.
“This is just a plan, a vision,” said Shannon Nazzal, parks and recreation director.
In a memo to the commissioners, Nazzal noted that discussion about establishing a community center for the central county town began in 2009. After the county purchased a building on Dares Beach Road from Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative, that facility was converted into an interim community center in 2015. The Harriet Elizabeth Brown Task Force was established to honor a local educator who led the fight to establish pay parity for Black teachers.
In 2018, the county commissioners bought a 22-acre parcel on Fairgrounds Road in Prince Frederick for the community center project.
County recreation officials took the plans to the public and during several well-attended sessions received more-than-ample input that led to the behemoth project the commissioners beheld Tuesday.
“The facility proposed a two-basketball court gymnasium, indoor track, fitness equipment, meeting space, kids’ activity area, a mini gym, recording studio, locker rooms and office space,” Nazzal stated. “This includes a footprint of approximately 35,000 square feet with a total square footage of just over 40,000 square feet. The park includes outdoor basketball, tennis, pickleball, yard games area, playground, trail space, Harriet E. Brown memorial area, green event space and parking.”
“Costs have gone up,” said Michael Gerding, project manager with Manns Woodward Studios, of the rise in the price per square foot.
Last year, a majority of the commissioners had favored using part of the county government’s income tax revenue surplus for the community center, making it a pay-go project. Former commissioner Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins felt the community center should be a bonded project.
Now, the board might be challenged to find funding to fulfill the project’s master plan.
Nazzal said staff has been looking at grant funding, but what might be available would be minimal.
Commissioner Mike Hart (R) stated he believes the cost of such a project will likely escalate.
Since the board was not being asked to make a financial commitment at this time and the plan can be changed, a majority of the commissioners voted to adopt the community center master plan.
Hance’s opposition vote, he noted, was consistent with his previous votes against pricey recreation projects.
“I believe when you vote for these plans you’re committed to that dollar amount,” said Hance.
Margaret Dunkle, the chair of the Harriet Elizabeth Brown Task Force, thanked the commissioners for their support for the project, calling approval of the master plan, “a big step forward. It’s a wonderful opportunity.”
Dunkle said the center and park “will serve all citizens countywide.”
Addressing the hefty price tag now attached to the project, Dunkle, admitted the inflated cost “was a surprise to us, too.”
She called on county officials to use its “vast creativity” to make the community center and park a reality.