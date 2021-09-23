Calvert County’s huge plan to locate most of its government services under one roof was shown conceptually to the planning commission Sept. 15.
The plans for the 113,000-square foot, $37 million county administration building on Prince Frederick’s Main Street received the panel’s approval for review with eight conditions.
The top condition subjects the large project to gaining the approval of the Prince Frederick Town Center Architectural Review Committee. That review is likely to take place at the committee’s Oct. 12 meeting.
In a memo to the planning commission, Olivia Vidotto of the planning and zoning department stated the project was presented under a new, three-step process that concludes with final site plan approval from the commission “prior to the issuance of building permits. The purpose of the conceptual site plan is to ensure that the proposed site design can adequately accommodate the proposed development, that it is an allowed use and in basic compliance with all applicable master plans and zoning ordinances prior to moving forward with a more detailed site analysis and development plan.”
Vidotto added that the new building “will house all the county agencies associated with development, along with two state agencies — the Calvert County Health Department and the Soil Conservation District. Having all these departments in one location and its proximity to the county and state courthouse buildings will provide convenience.”
The site will include 325 parking spaces, 15 more than what is required. The parking lot will include eight dual port electrical vehicle charging stations for 16 spaces.
There will also be parking spaces located in a basement level of the building, according to the site plan review application. A plaza green is planned at the building’s Main Street entrance that will include canopy trees, shrubs and benches.
Jason Leavitt, a project engineer with the public works department, explained the plaza green will provide a practical setback for the large building which should “soften the visual impact of the building’s size.”
Leavitt added that the green area “is harmonious with the town center master plan.”
The building is being designed to achieve leadership in energy and environmental design certification, Leavitt stated, adding that project officials hope to attain LEED silver or possibly gold certification. Currently, there are two LEED-certified buildings in Calvert built with public participation — Northern High and the second building at the College of Southern Maryland Prince Frederick campus. The administration building at Dominion Cove Point LNG Plant in Lusby is LEED silver.
The concept plan includes the location of three stormwater management ponds on the site. Commission member V. Wilson Freeland said he would like to see more details on the planned stormwater management structures.
JR Cosgrove, the county’s deputy director of capital projects, pointed out that the building currently at the site, which is in the preliminary stages of demolition, was built prior to Maryland adopting stormwater management requirements. He added that including new stormwater devices will improve the project area and those devices will be built to state environmental standards.
It was the stormwater management component of the site plan that drew the only comment from the public. County resident Bob Estes told the planning commission he felt it was crucial that the devices are built adequately the first time since failing systems “are difficult to fix.”
Wooded areas are located to the north and east of the project site.
County officials are hoping to get construction of the administration building underway sometime next year. The project will be constructed in one phase and is anticipated to be finished in 2024.
