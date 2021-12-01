With the rumor mill filled with speculation that his job as Calvert County health officer might be on the line, several speakers offered support for Dr. Laurence Polsky at Tuesday’s county commissioners’ meeting.
According to Maryland’s code, the county’s health officer “shall be nominated by the county and appointed by the secretary.” In this case the secretary is the head of the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.
Polsky’s leadership first came under scrutiny earlier this year during a meeting at local Republican headquarters when Del. Mark N. Fisher (R) suggested the board consider finding a new health officer. The delegate was a vocal critic of health department and local board of education policies regarding the status of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The criticism escalated last month after a student at Dowell Elementary inadvertently received a COVID-19 without parental permission. The clinic was conducted by the health department.
Retired physician Charles Bennett called Polsky’s leadership of the local health department “exemplary, noting that during his tenure the county has made strides in the fight against drug addiction.”
Bennett also stated that hundreds of county physicians and citizens have signed a petition on Polsky’s behalf.
By telephone, Joe Torella of Prince Frederick stated he was “requesting a reversal” of the board’s reported request for Polsky to resign.
Torella stated Polsky has provided county residents with “the most up-to-date COVID information. The health of citizens,” he said, should be “ahead of any political expediency.”
Port Republic resident Mark Smith called on the commissioners to “recognize the excellent service. You should really listen to him and the other health care professionals. Don’t play politics with our health.”
Another phone commentator, Janet Ashby of Port Republic, told the commissioners she was “quite concerned that Dr. Polsky has been asked to resign.”
To date, none of the commissioners has publicly expressed a lack of support for the health officer. None of the five members responded to the commenters during the commissioners’ reports.
“The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners appreciates the community’s show of support for the Calvert County health officer,” Mark Willis, county administrator, said in an email to Southern Maryland News requesting comment for this article. “We would like to reiterate that during private discussions, no official decision was made, nor any official action taken. Dr. Laurence Polsky shall continue to serve as health officer.”
Willis continued, “We are grateful for the efforts of the entire health department staff during what has been a deeply challenging time. The BOCC shares a firm commitment to the health and wellbeing of every member of the Calvert County community and will continue to use every avenue available to protect the best interest of the community as a whole.”
Polsky has over 25 years of experience in clinical medicine and public health. The University of Maryland Medical School graduate is a certified obstetrician. He succeeded Dr. David Rogers as Calvert’s health officer. Rogers, who held the post for several years, retired in 2012.
Prior to the public comment segment, the commissioners convened as the board of health to receive a briefing from Polsky. He announced the health department relocated the county’s current vaccination clinic site from the industrial park to Fox Run Shopping Center in Prince Frederick. The clinics started Monday and will be held daily from noon to 3 p.m.
In a release, health officials stated, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will be available as supply allows. This includes booster doses, additional doses and doses for children ages 5 to 11.
Residents can schedule appointments online at CalvertCountyCovid19.com/vaccination or by calling the Calvert County COVID-19 vaccine information call center at 410-535-0218 on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Individuals must bring proof of prior vaccination to their appointment to receive a booster or third dose.
Following the presentation, Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway (R) stated, “Thank you, Dr. Polsky, for presenting the information in a positive manner and a positive light.”
Before wrapping up his presentation, Polsky asked the commissioners if they wanted an update on “the new variant” of COVID-19 that is reportedly spreading in Africa and Europe.
Alluding to the current lack of clarity related to the Omicron variant, Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) told Polsky, “maybe next time.”
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews