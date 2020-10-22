The picture is beginning to look a little better for Calvert residents hoping to attain Comcast’s cable and internet services.
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Calvert County commissioners, Linda Vassallo, deputy administrator, reported that the number of “unserved” homes in the county is down to 318. Originally, Calvert had 20 entire communities that were unserved.
During her presentation, Vassallo reported county officials have worked with Comcast “to identify opportunities for expansion” of service.
To do this, the team identified addresses of unserved areas, distributed outreach letters “to determine the extent of residents’ interest in accessing service,” obtained a state grant for service expansion projects in two Prince Frederick communities — Fig Point Road and Sixes Road, and “obtained approval from Comcast to complete full buildout,” Vassallo reported.
The money from the state was a “pilot grant” which is being spent to bring service to 28 homes on Sixes Road in the area of Route 231 and seven homes on Fig Point Road, an area in proximity to the Patuxent River between Sheridan Point and Kitt Point. The state’s $64,448 grant was coupled with $24,228 from the county and $40,220 from Comcast.
“Comcast has really stepped up,” said Vassallo. While some permits from other utilities, including Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative and Verizon, are still to be obtained, the planned completion of the pilot program is Dec. 31.
“There are no issues, said Vassallo about the project. “We don’t anticipate that not being completed.”
Other actions underway include plans to provide service for over 150 homes in Barstow no later than the early part of 2022. An estimated $1.6 million is needed for that segment and, again, county officials hope to attain the largest amount of the funding from the state.
Commissioner Mike Hart (R) asked if county government could go ahead and forward fund the project rather than wait for state funds to be obtained.
“The faster we do this the better,” said Hart.
In total the countywide service buildout would cost an estimated $3.7 million for the two phases combined. Vassallo conceded the plan “is a little aggressive.”
An option for providing county funding would be the use of franchise fee revenues, which in the current fiscal year total approximately $1.6 million. Vassallo reported the fee is collected on consumer bills and the funding only comes from those residents who pay the franchise fee.
Vassallo said the franchise fee revenues go into the county’s general fund and are not used for any specific program.
As part of the requested actions at the presentation’s conclusion, county government staff sought permission from the board to advertise a public hearing that would determine if a budget adjustment “to apply the Comcast franchise fee to buildout Comcast in the county” would have the support of the public.
“The goal has to be 100%,” said Hart of the buildout strategy.
It was noted that the county’s franchise agreement with Comcast states “connection will occur up to 300 feet from the right-of-way” and one option is to consider adhering to that. Other options would be to extend the build to each home with a customer contribution only beyond 300 feet, or determine a cutoff date and connect from right-of-way within one mile.
Commissioner Thomas “Tim” Hutchins (R) said the service buildout plan was a big step in “closing the gap.” Hutchins observed the ongoing pandemic has revealed a necessity for internet service for all residents.
Commissioner Earl “Buddy” Hance (R) agreed with Hutchins that getting the internet infrastructure in place was important, and also called for county government to pursue an “equitable path” in achieving it.
Hance said, “300 feet is a different issue. A lot of individuals have spent a lot of money to get internet and how will they feel if all of a sudden their neighbor gets it for free because they waited.” Hance added that perhaps a “cost share” plan could be developed to provide equity.
Commissioners’ President Kelly McConkey (R) said it will be important for the commissioners to have a “timeline” for work and anticipated completion of the project.
Chris Comer, Comcast’s regional director of government and community affairs, commended Calvert’s government staff and commissioners “for having the forward-thinking to address this issue.” Comer noted that other communities are also trying to get all residents cable and internet service.
