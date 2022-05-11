As it will be presented on Tuesday, May 17, the Calvert County commissioners' proposed fiscal 2023 operating budget totals more than $335.28 million.
What won’t be in the printed book — totaling over 500 pages — will be $6.6 million the commissioners voted to give to Calvert public schools during a late April work session with Superintendent Daniel Curry.
The budget as presented keeps the county’s property tax rate at $0.927 for $100 of assessed value. North Beach and Chesapeake Beach residents will pay a rate of $0.591 to the county to cover those county services. That means if a homeowner's assessments are up, they will be paying more taxes.
The current fiscal 2022 budget totaled $327.9 million when it was adopted last spring. Property taxes were reduced $0.005 from the previous year.
According to a letter to citizens signed by the five county commissioners, the proposed budget “is projected to see a slight increase in real property tax revenue, our largest source of revenue. The reassessment of Tax District 2 (the middle section of the county) reported an 11.7% increase in the calendar year 2022 triennial assessment, which will be phased in over a three year period. We also anticipate a limited amount of new construction in our estimate of real property tax revenues.”
Calvert’s property tax is $0.023 above the constant yield. The constant yield tax rate is simply a property tax rate that, when applied to new assessments, would result in the county receiving the same revenue in the coming taxable year that was produced in the prior taxable year.
Calvert’s 3% income tax levy remains intact.
Operating budget highlights include adding eight employees for the career emergency medical services. County government employees will receive a pay step increase, a 4% cost-of-living adjustment plus there significant “market adjustments” for employees in government departments, the sheriff’s office and detention center.
Also in the spending plan is a $2.25 million contribution for other post-employment benefits and $4 million to the county’s highway maintenance division for road paving.
School funding in flux
Arguably, the most provocative part of the budget process has been the chasmic divide in the amount of additional money requested by the board of education and the amount the commissioners are willing to give them.
During the April work session, Sharon Strand, the county's finance and budget director, noted public school officials had requested an additional $9 million over the $134.7 million that was allocated for the current fiscal year.
When he presented his fiscal 2023 budget proposal at a hearing earlier this year, Curry stated that his plan provided for no new positions.
“We are facing greater expenses,” Curry stated in his budget remarks.
With a bus driver shortage and current drivers clamoring for more pay — two work stoppages last fall got the attention of the school board and county commissioners — the biggest increase to the school system budget is $3.5 million for bus contracts.
An additional $3.1 million, Curry stated, is required for salaries, as employees are due a pay step increase and a cost-of-living adjustment per contracts.
At the request of the school board, Curry modified his budget increases to include the hiring of four guidance counselors ($340,000) and two teachers for the gifted and talented students ($175,000). Also on the list is $580,000 for maintenance of athletic fields.
Other increases include funds for the ongoing “future ready” initiative, utilities and fixed charges. Each of those line items are over $1 million.
“These are all ‘have-tos,’ ” Curry told the commissioners.
“We don’t have $9 million to provide you today,” Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) told Curry during the work session. Noting that last year, in order to balance the county’s operating budget a 3% across the board decrease in funds for all county government departments had to be implemented, Hance added, “it does bother me a bit that we make our staff cut their programs to fund yours.”
Hance later conceded, “we did agree to take care of the bus drivers.”
Edith Hutchins, the school system's chief financial officer, stated the system has approximately $24 million in fund balance with about $10 million of that being unrestricted.
Commissioner Mike Hart (R) suggested school leaders use part of the unrestricted fund balance for their fiscal 2023 budget.
Curry said that was an option the school board would need to weigh in on, as it has already voted to adopt his proposed budget.
Calvert’s public schools will received an additional $11.4 million in state funds for the next fiscal year.
The county's budget hearing will be held at the Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center on May 17 starting at 7 p.m. For those unable to attend in person the meeting will be live streamed on Calvert government’s website.
To view the recommended budget, go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/2628/Fiscal-Year-2023-Budget-Development/.