Public Works director retires; Conrow is acting director

Calvert County may soon be looking for a new Public Works director after Rai Sharma recently retired.
Commissioners President Kelly McConkey (R) said Sharma’s last day was April 10. McConkey said Danielle Conrow is the acting director.
Sharma began working with Calvert County in 2010 and became Public Works director in January 2014 when he replaced Terry Carlson.
“He was a great guy, and we appreciate his service to Calvert County,” McConkey said. “We’ll miss him.” He added that Sharma retired earlier than expected. "I thought he was going to stay until the end of June."
Conrow had been the county’s deputy director of engineering and highways since Dec. 2016, according to LinkedIn.com. She began working for the county as a project engineer in February 2015.
Conrow graduated from Anne Arundel Community College in 2008 with an associate degree in engineering and subsequently worked for private companies before her time with the Calvert County government.
An email to county communications director Linda Vassallo asking for more information was not returned by deadline.
