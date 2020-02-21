Questions about why county staff recommended a bid $2.1 million more than the low bid for the first phase of the Ward Farm Recreation and Nature Park were asked last week.
The commissioners were supposed to consider awarding a bid to Penn Ave Construction LLC of Prince Frederick for $5.7 million. However, the item was apparently pulled from the Feb. 11 agenda.
County administrator Mark Willis did not respond to a Feb. 11 email inquiring about whether the item was pulled and why.
Although county communications staff provided some information, they did not answer that question either, nor did they provide the dollar amounts of the other five project bids for the Dunkirk park, which is located at 10455 Ward Road.
On Wednesday, Feb. 19, Commissioner Earl “Buddy” Hance (R) said that he and Commissioner Mike Hart (R) asked questions of county staff about why their recommended bid was $2.1 million more than the low bid.
“We weren’t satisfied with the responses we got back,” Hance said.
In a Feb. 12 text message, Commission President Kelly D. McConkey (R) said the item was postponed to the commissioners’ Feb. 25 meeting, although on Feb. 18, county communications spokeswoman Sarah Ehman said in an email that the item has not yet been rescheduled.
During public comment at the Feb. 11 meeting, Greg Smedley, project manager at Urban N. Zink Inc. of Chase, said the company was surprised that they did not receive the recommendation from county staff.
“We’ve been around since 1959 and have done dozens of parks in Maryland,” he said. “Our primary work is bonded government jobs.”
Smedley said Urban Zink’s bid was $3.59 million.
“We definitely want to make sure that the whole picture is being told when you go to make your decision for the taxpayers, for the tax base that you are representing,” he said.
Smedley noted that the company evaluations were based off 30% financial, 40% technical and 30% interview.
On Wednesday, Feb. 19, Urban Zink owner Adam Zink said the company lodged a protest about the recommended project award.
“We requested all of the technical information” from the other five companies’ bids he said.
The other companies that submitted bids included Annapolis Site Development Inc., J.A. Scheibel Inc., Patriot Construction LLC and RAD Sports Corp.
The park has been a long time coming after the county purchased the land in 2013.
The 209-acre park is located east of Southern Memorial Gardens with a portion north of Ward Road, but mostly to the south.
Phase 1 would include three rectangular athletic fields, two triangular fields, interior roads, parking lots, paths/trails and stormwater management design, according to a Department of Finance and Budget document that was submitted as part of the Feb. 11 agenda.
Although the 2015 draft plan pegged the estimated cost at $28 million, this week county staff said the projected cost is $20.4 million.
County commissioners approved $1.5 million in bonds for the park last May.
Construction was supposed to start last October or November, but this week Hance said, “Government moves slow.”
