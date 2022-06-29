A U.S. District judge has dismissed a suit filed by seven women against the Calvert County Board of Education and outgoing Superintendent Daniel Curry. The plaintiffs alleged the school system violated the Constitution’s equal protection clause with the implementation of equity policies. On Monday, Judge Paula Xinis wrote the lawsuit is “fundamentally flawed.”
The plaintiffs are identified in court documents as Miriam Canning of Huntingtown, Alexsa Billups of Owings, Melissa M. Goshorn of Sunderland, Robin Cox of Huntingtown, Diane Andrake of Owings and Diana Baldwin of St. Leonard.
The suit was originally filed in Calvert County Circuit Court.
As it relates to the BOE-approved anti-racism policies, the plaintiffs asked the court to “order defendants to remove all policies, practices, procedures and materials from [Calvert County Public Schools] curriculum, faculty and staff training, CCPS codes of conduct and any other aspects of the CCPS environment.”
“This case concerns one of the most controversial dilemmas facing public schools today — how to promote racial equity and inclusion as redress for historic inequalities without resorting to unconstitutional race-based policies and practices,” Xinis wrote in her opinion.
The judge stated the plaintiffs’ complaint “throws together a compendium of policies, directives, curriculum guidance and academic source materials, claiming they collectively promote a ‘radicalized political agenda.’ ”
In her conclusion, Xinis wrote the plaintiffs “have failed to demonstrate standing to sue under the First Amendment complaint.”
Curry’s eight year tenure is over as of June 30. Southern Maryland News contacted BOE President Pamela Cousins for comment on the court’s ruling but she had not responded at press time.