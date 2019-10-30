For Calvert County State’s Attorney Andrew Rappaport, Oct. 23 proved to be a remarkable day.
First he learned that he was one of two attorneys appointed by Governor Larry Hogan to Calvert County’s Circuit Court bench. Later, at the Calvert County Republican Central Committee’s 2019 Lincoln-Reagan Dinner, he learned he was the recipient of the committee’s annual Republican Man of the Year Award for 2018.
While Rappaport, who won a resounding victory in a fiercely contested state’s attorney’s race in the 2018 Republican Primary and then ran unopposed in the General Election, was surprised, the 2018 Republican Woman of the Year — Judy Draheim — was speechless. Draheim, known in local political circles as “General Judy,” is the campaign chair for Sheriff Mike Evans.
The other appointee to the circuit court — private attorney Mark Carmean — was also in attendance.
“You gentlemen deserve it,” said Delegate Gerald R. “Jerry” Clark (R-Calvert, St. Mary’s), adding that the county’s court system “is in tremendous hands.”
“Look at all these Republicans,” exclaimed Catherine Grasso, central committee chair.
The crowd included the three GOP members of the county’s legislative delegation and two of the five Republican county commissioners.
The event’s keynote speaker was Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan, who is serving in his seventh term.
Jordan, who had just come from a contentious occurrence on Capitol Hill — he and fellow House Republicans stormed a closed door hearing conducted by Democrats regarding their presidential impeachment investigation — shared his personal story and had plenty to say about the current political climate.
Jordan told the gathering that President Donald Trump is “as genuine as the day is long,” adding that he wished “every American could spend some time with the president. This guy means what he says, and does what he says he will do.”
The ongoing impeachment inquiry, which Jordan labeled a “charade,” was framed by the congressman as the latest component of an internal attack on the nation.
Grasso announced that in addition to the presidential campaign, the Calvert Central Committee was also going to be focused on electing registered Republicans to the three seats on the county’s board of education that are up for election in 2020. The seats represent Calvert’s three election districts.
While the school board race is nonpartisan, Grasso stated, “we’ll get behind any candidate who is a real Republican.”
Twitter: @CalRecMARTY