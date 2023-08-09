The familiar brick and sandstone structure that has stood in Prince Frederick for eight decades is coming down as demolition began this week on the Louis L. Goldstein National Guard Armory building.
The county government’s plan is to build in its place an open-air, multi-use pavilion, which will be used for a farmers market and community events, plus as an arts and entertainment venue.
“The building was very old and had a lot of issues, so we’ve decided to tear that building down,” Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) said. “We got a $2.5 million grant and we’re going to put up a community pavilion.”
The grant money comes from the Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund and was awarded to Calvert’s economic development department.
According to the Maryland Historical Trust, “The armory was intended to serve as a community meeting hall and gymnasium for athletic events during peacetime and as a government military staging area in times of emergency, such as war and natural disaster.”
In a state historic trust survey completed in 1993, researchers stated, “The floor plan of the Prince Frederick armory does not conform to the armories already identified as significant in Maryland. Thus, the armory does not appear to be significant for architecture. This armory, like others in the state, has provided space for public events and for National Guard exercises. However, it does not appear to have been associated with any significant event or person. The Prince Frederick Armory is not located in an historic district which is eligible for the National Register. The area is a rapidly developing part of town on a major highway and has no cohesiveness or historic integrity.”
According to a county government press release, plans for the space include a commercial kitchen, restrooms and a grassy area surrounding the pavilion.
Once available, a design concept will be released to gather community feedback on the new space.