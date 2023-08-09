Razing of armory underway

Demolition of the Prince Frederick Armory is underway.

 MARTY MADDEN/SOUTHERN MARYLAND NEWS

The familiar brick and sandstone structure that has stood in Prince Frederick for eight decades is coming down as demolition began this week on the Louis L. Goldstein National Guard Armory building.

The county government’s plan is to build in its place an open-air, multi-use pavilion, which will be used for a farmers market and community events, plus as an arts and entertainment venue.


  

